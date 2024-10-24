Puka Nacua racks up over 100 yards in return as Rams-Vikings ends in controversy

The Los Angeles Rams were expected to have Cooper Kupp back in the fold on Thursday night, but no one expected Puka Nacua to be back as well.

And they definitely didn't expect him to rack up over 100 yards to help the Rams to a big 30-20 win over the NFC's best team by record, the Minnesota Vikings.

Matthew Stafford threw four touchdowns on the night, including one to Kupp, though the veteran wideout's night wasn't the best return to the offense. Nacua had 106 yards on seven catches in a shocking performance given his practice window just opened up this week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kupp, though, had 5 catches for 51 yards with his score in his first game since injuring his ankle in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

But there was massive controversy at the end of this game, as the Vikings’ final drive of the game ended with what appeared to be a facemask on quarterback Sam Darnold in the end zone.

Instead, officials completely missed Byron Young grabbing Darnold’s facemask, and it was ruled a safety instead.

RAMS ACTIVATE PUKA NACUA FROM INJURED RESERVE AFTER 5-GAME ABSENCE

With the Vikings down eight points in a two-minute drill, there was definitely enough time to get the ball downfield for a potential tie with a two-point conversion. But the drive, and the game, ended with the safety and a failed onside punt (if there is such a thing).

Justin Jefferson, who had a game-high 115 yards on eight receptions, slammed his helmet on the sideline, knowing his team was robbed of a chance at possible overtime.

But the Vikings weren’t able to get anything really going on offense since the first quarter, where they scored a touchdown on their opening two drives.

The Rams, though, were able to match them, and it had a lot to do with Nacua, who proved to not just be a decoy thrown out on the line of scrimmage by head coach Sean McVay. His efforts on the opening drive helped Stafford & Co. get down the field to cap their drive with a passing touchdown to star running back Kyren Williams.

Williams, who has gotten into the end zone in every game this season, totaled 97 yards on 23 carries with five catches for 19 yards through the air as well.

In the second half, while Nacua and Kupp were thriving, Demarcus Robinson found the end zone twice, which were his only catches for 35 yards.

For Stafford, he had 279 yards with four touchdowns and one interception on 25-of-34 passing, while Darnold posted 18-for-25 for 240 yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Also, for the Vikings, Aaron Jones added 58 yards on the ground and 37 through the air for 95 yards from scrimmage.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.