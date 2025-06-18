NFL wife Kelly Stafford reveals weed gummies ‘make me a better parent’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Stafford shared her ultimate parenting hack.

Kelly, who shares four daughters with husband and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, revealed in the latest episode of her podcast she "sometimes" enjoys taking THC gummies.

"Gummies are great," she said on "The Morning After" podcast. "Sometimes I feel like gummies make me a better parent. They calm me down. It’s like the glass of wine."

Kelly, who has four children under 8, said she does feel "a little guilty" admitting it.

"I feel a little guilty saying it, and it’s not like I do it every night, but sometimes I’m like, ‘S--- it has been a long day. I don’t want to rip my hair out or their hair out, so I am going to just top it off with a little gummy.’"

Kelly added that she does have the support of her husband.

"This is what Matthew always tells me. He's like, ‘As long as they’re in bed, fed and happy and feel loved, who cares how they get there?’ Just like, just get them there."

A recent study by researchers at UC San Francisco determined that eating edible cannabis, such as gummies, has the same cardiovascular risk as smoking marijuana for long-term users. The risk stems from reduced blood vessel function, according to the study, published in JAMA Cardiology May 28.

The Stafford family faced uncertainty this offseason amid trade speculation and stalled contract negotiations between the veteran NFL quarterback and the Rams. In March, the sides agreed to a restructured deal.

"This is where we both wanted to be, and I’m just glad he gets to play for the team and the coach that he wants to end his career with," Kelly said on her podcast in March. The NFL Network reported last month that, under the new restructured contract, Stafford is due to earn up to $84 million over the next two years.

Under his previous contract, that number was $58 million.