Bengals' Evan McPherson has NFL-record field goal called back in heartbreaking fashion vs Packers

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson almost rewrote the NFL record books on Sunday when he lined up for a 67-yard field goal to end the first half against the Green Bay Packers.

McPherson’s kick banged off the crossbar of the goal post and went through the uprights. Unfortunately, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur called a timeout before the kick went off, and it didn’t count.

The longest field goal in NFL history is 66 yards, knocked in by former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. McPherson put his all into the kick, and with a little help from the wind at his back, it would’ve finally put the Bengals on the board.

Instead, McPherson was forced to try the kick again, and he didn’t have the same muscle in his kick as it was a few yards short. Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon had the opportunity to return the kick, but he didn’t get far as the half came to an end.

While Tucker owns the record after hitting the kick in 2021, Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little hit a 70-yard field goal, but it was in a preseason game. So, that stands as an unofficial record despite the incredible feat.

At the time, the Bengals could’ve certainly used those points as they were struggling on offense yet again, though they have a new quarterback under center.

Cincinnati made the surprising trade with their division-rival Cleveland Browns to acquire veteran Joe Flacco, as Jake Browning hadn’t panned out since the Joe Burrow injury earlier in the season.

Head coach Zac Taylor is hoping to get his offense going more with Flacco at the helm, though the first half was no indication of such production.

The Bengals couldn’t put anything on the board, while their defense held the Packers to just 10 points.

