Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL

NFL Week 2 schedule: Super Bowl LIX rematch leads docket

Eagles and Chiefs will square off on FOX

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl Rematch preview: Must win game for Kansas City? | FOX NFL Sunday Video

Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl Rematch preview: Must win game for Kansas City? | FOX NFL Sunday

The "FOX NFL Sunday" crew previewed the Super Bowl Rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The second week of the 2025 NFL season will show what the teams are made of.

The teams predicted to do well this year will likely not produce back-to-back poor games, while the teams that are expected to play poorly will unfortunately slip to 0-2.

There are some powerhouse matchups on the card this week, including "America’s Game of the Week" on FOX featuring a Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Read below for the full Week 2 schedule.

Saquon Barkley celebrates

Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

START STREAMING WITH A 7-DAY FREE TRIAL AT FOXONE.COM OR DOWNLOAD THE FOX ONE APP ON YOUR FAVORITE DEVICE

Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025

  • Washington Commanders @ Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025

  • Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET)
  • New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET)
  • Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET)
  • Los Angeles Rams @ Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)
  • New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)
  • San Francisco 49ers @ New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)
Justin Fields celebrate

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

  • Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET)
  • Seattle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)
  • Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)
  • Denver Broncos @ Indianapolis Colts (4:05 p.m. ET)
  • Carolina Panthers @ Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET)
  • Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Minnesota Vikings @ Atlanta Falcons (8:20 p.m. ET)
Eagles and Chiefs promo photo

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 14, 2025. The game will be streamed on FOX One. (FOX)

Monday, Sept. 15, 2025

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans (7 p.m. ET)
  • Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (10 p.m. ET)

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue