NFL Week 2 schedule: Super Bowl LIX rematch leads docket

The second week of the 2025 NFL season will show what the teams are made of.
The teams predicted to do well this year will likely not produce back-to-back poor games, while the teams that are expected to play poorly will unfortunately slip to 0-2.
There are some powerhouse matchups on the card this week, including "America’s Game of the Week" on FOX featuring a Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
Read below for the full Week 2 schedule.
Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025
- Washington Commanders @ Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET)
Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025
- Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET)
- New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET)
- Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET)
- Los Angeles Rams @ Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)
- New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)
- San Francisco 49ers @ New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)
- Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET)
- Seattle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)
- Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)
- Denver Broncos @ Indianapolis Colts (4:05 p.m. ET)
- Carolina Panthers @ Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET)
- Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET)
- Minnesota Vikings @ Atlanta Falcons (8:20 p.m. ET)
Monday, Sept. 15, 2025
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans (7 p.m. ET)
- Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (10 p.m. ET)
