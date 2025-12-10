Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL Week 15 schedule: 3 teams have playoff-clinching scenarios

Patriots, Broncos and Rams could all clinch spots this weekend

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Bills legend Andre Reed discusses team's Super Bowl chances Video

Bills legend Andre Reed discusses team's Super Bowl chances

Buffalo Bills legend Andre Reed discusses the team's Super Bowl chances as the city gets ready to finally close the doors on Highmark Stadium.

It’s time to put up or shut up for a lot of teams hoping to get a playoff spot when the season ends in January. Week 15 is the perfect time to really make an impact.

No team has clinched a playoff spot yet and that could change very soon.

The Denver Broncos (11-2), New England Patriots (11-2) and Los Angeles Rams (10-3) are the teams that could end up in the postseason when their games end on Sunday.

The Broncos can clinch a playoff spot with a win or a tie along with a loss from either the Los Angeles Chargers or Jacksonville Jaguars. They could also get into the playoffs if the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts lose or tie. Should the Texans and Colts lose or tie, Denver will get in as well. The Texans and Colts just cannot both tie.

Bo Nix celebrates

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after scoring against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The Patriots can clinch the AFC East title with a win. New England can get into the playoffs with a tie along with a Chargers loss. Additionally, the Patriots can get to the postseason with tie and a loss or tie from the Texans or Colts. A Patriots tie and Jaguars loss will also get New England into the postseason. Should the Texans and Colts lose or tie, New England will get in as well. The Texans and Colts just cannot both tie.

It's easier for the Rams. To get into the postseason, the Rams have to beat the Detroit Lions.

A win will help every other team’s standing as well.

The top seven for each conference looks like this:

AFC

  1. Broncos (11-2)
  2. Patriots (11-2)
  3. Jaguars (9-4)
  4. Steelers (7-6)
  5. Chargers (9-4)
  6. Bills (9-4)
  7. Texans (8-5)
Mike Vrabel shakes hands with Kayshon Boutte

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, left, shakes hands with wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NFC

  1. Rams (10-3)
  2. Packers (9-3-1)
  3. Eagles (8-5)
  4. Buccaneers (7-6)
  5. Seahawks (10-3)
  6. 49ers (9-4)
  7. Bears (9-4)

Read below to see how the teams will match up in Week 15.

JALEN HURTS COMMITS CAREER-HIGH 5 TURNOVERS AS EAGLES DROP THIRD STRAIGHT IN OT LOSS TO CHARGERS

Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025

  • Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025

Matthew Stafford vs Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (A Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

  • Cleveland Browns @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET)
  • Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET)
  • Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m. ET)
  • Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET)
  • Washington Commanders @ New York Giants (1 p.m. ET)
  • Las Vegas Raiders @ Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET)
  • New York Jets @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)
  • Arizona Cardinals @ Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)
  • Green Bay Packers @ Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Detroit Lions @ Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Tennessee Titans @ San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Minnesota Vikings @ Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET)

Monday, Dec. 15, 2025

  • Miami Dolphins @ Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET)

