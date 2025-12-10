NFL Week 15 schedule: 3 teams have playoff-clinching scenarios

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s time to put up or shut up for a lot of teams hoping to get a playoff spot when the season ends in January. Week 15 is the perfect time to really make an impact.

No team has clinched a playoff spot yet and that could change very soon.

The Denver Broncos (11-2), New England Patriots (11-2) and Los Angeles Rams (10-3) are the teams that could end up in the postseason when their games end on Sunday.

The Broncos can clinch a playoff spot with a win or a tie along with a loss from either the Los Angeles Chargers or Jacksonville Jaguars. They could also get into the playoffs if the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts lose or tie. Should the Texans and Colts lose or tie, Denver will get in as well. The Texans and Colts just cannot both tie.

The Patriots can clinch the AFC East title with a win. New England can get into the playoffs with a tie along with a Chargers loss. Additionally, the Patriots can get to the postseason with tie and a loss or tie from the Texans or Colts. A Patriots tie and Jaguars loss will also get New England into the postseason. Should the Texans and Colts lose or tie, New England will get in as well. The Texans and Colts just cannot both tie.

It's easier for the Rams. To get into the postseason, the Rams have to beat the Detroit Lions.

A win will help every other team’s standing as well.

The top seven for each conference looks like this:

AFC

Broncos (11-2) Patriots (11-2) Jaguars (9-4) Steelers (7-6) Chargers (9-4) Bills (9-4) Texans (8-5)

NFC

Rams (10-3) Packers (9-3-1) Eagles (8-5) Buccaneers (7-6) Seahawks (10-3) 49ers (9-4) Bears (9-4)

Read below to see how the teams will match up in Week 15.

Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025

Cleveland Browns @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET)

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m. ET)

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET)

Washington Commanders @ New York Giants (1 p.m. ET)

Las Vegas Raiders @ Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET)

New York Jets @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)

Arizona Cardinals @ Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)

Green Bay Packers @ Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

Detroit Lions @ Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET)

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints (4:25 p.m. ET)

Tennessee Titans @ San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Minnesota Vikings @ Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET)

Monday, Dec. 15, 2025

Miami Dolphins @ Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET)