NFL Week 15 recap, scores and standings

It is weird to think it but after Monday night’s game, there will only be two weeks remaining in the 2020 NFL regular season. The finish line is on the horizon and some teams wrapped up playoff spots.

Some teams, like the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks, took care of business in their games. The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team both needed wins to gain some kind of advantage in the NFC East, but failed their tasks. The Kansas City Chiefs inched closer to home-field advantage.

The AFC South and NFC East remain the most competitive divisions in terms of achieving playoff berths. The Tennessee Titans hold the tiebreaker over the Indianapolis Colts at this point while Washington’s lead is till narrow.

Here’s some of the highlights, the scores and the latest NFL standings.

**

WEEK 15 HIGHLIGHTS

- The Bills wrapped up a division title for the first time since 1995. Buffalo has solidified itself as one of the top teams in the NFL.

- Tom Brady led the comeback for the Buccaneers against the Falcons. Atlanta held a 24-7 lead at one point.

- Derrick Henry flat out embarrassed a Lions defender with a gnarly stiff arm. The Titans went on to win the game, 46-25.

- The Dolphins eliminated the Patriots from playoff contention. It's the first time since 2008 New England would not be in the playoffs.

- Larry Fitzgerald and Deandre Hopkins both showed off their hands with magnificent touchdown catches in their win over the Eagles.

- The Jets picked up their first win of the regular season. However, New York now has the No. 2 pick of the draft and needs the Jaguars to win another game to get back to the top spot.

**

WEEK 15 SCORES

CHARGERS 30, RAIDERS 27

BILLS 48, BRONCOS 19

PACKERS 24, PANTHERS 16

BUCCANEERS 31, FALCONS 27

COWBOYS 41, 49ERS 33

TITANS 46, LIONS 25

COLTS 27, TEXANS 20

DOLPHINS 22, PATRIOTS 12

BEARS 33, VIKINGS 7

SEAHAWKS 20, WASHINGTON 15

RAVENS 40, JAGUARS 14

JETS 23, RAMS 20

CARDINALS 33, EAGLES 26

CHIEFS 32, SAINTS 29

BROWNS 20, GIANTS 6

**

NFL STANDINGS

AFC EAST

1). Z-Bills (11-3)

2). Dolphins (9-5)

3). Patriots (6-8)

4). Jets (1-13)

AFC NORTH

1). X-Steelers (11-2)

2). Browns (10-4)

3). Ravens (9-5)

4). Bengals (2-10-1)

AFC SOUTH

1). Titans (10-4)

2). Colts (10-4)

3). Texans (4-10)

4). Jaguars (1-13)

AFC WEST

1). Z-Chiefs (13-1)

2). Raiders (7-7)

3). Broncos (5-9)

4). Chargers (5-9)

NFC EAST

1). Washington (6-8)

2). Giants (5-9)

3). Cowboys (5-9)

4). Eagles (4-9-1)

NFC NORTH

1). Z-Packers (11-3)

2). Bears (7-7)

3). Vikings (6-8)

4). Lions (5-9)

NFC SOUTH

1). X-Saints (10-4)

2). Buccaneers (9-5)

3). Falcons (4-10)

4). Panthers (4-10)

NFC WEST

1). X-Seahawks (10-4)

2). Rams (9-5)

3). Cardinals (8-6)

4). Rams (5-9)

**

Z = Clinched Division

X = Clinched Playoff berth