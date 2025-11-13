NFL Week 11 schedule: Crucial divisional matchups pack the docket

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL Week 11 is upon fans, with many wondering how November is nearly halfway over.

There are a handful of important divisional matchups on the docket this week as the league will make history overseas.

The slate of games kicks off Thursday night with the Drake Maye-led New England Patriots hosting the New York Jets. The Patriots are hoping to continue their hot streak and maintain their position in the AFC East, while the Jets are looking to ride a wave of momentum into Foxborough, Massachusetts, and pull off an upset win.

As the calendar turns from Saturday to Sunday, the league will have its first-ever game in Spain with the Miami Dolphins taking on the Washington Commanders. It will be the final international game of the season.

Then, the thick of the schedule comes into play. Eight of the 13 games featured on Sunday will be between divisional opponents. This is where things will get competitive at this crucial part of the year.

Read below for the full schedule.

Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025

New York Jets @ New England Patriots (8:15 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025

Washington Commanders @ Miami Dolphins (9:30 a.m. ET)

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET)

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET)

Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants (1 p.m. ET)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET)

San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET)

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns (4:25 p.m. ET)

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

Detroit Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET)

Monday, Nov. 17, 2025

Dallas Cowboys @ Las Vegas Raiders (8:15 p.m. ET)