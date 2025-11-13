Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL Week 11 schedule: Crucial divisional matchups pack the docket

There are eight divisional games on the docket

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Chris Myers & Mark Schlereth: Sam Darnold proving to be a great fit as Seahawks top tough Jaguars

Chris Myers & Mark Schlereth: Sam Darnold proving to be a great fit as Seahawks top tough Jaguars

Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth discussed the Seattle Seahawks' win against a tough Jacksonville Jaguars team.

NFL Week 11 is upon fans, with many wondering how November is nearly halfway over.

There are a handful of important divisional matchups on the docket this week as the league will make history overseas.

The slate of games kicks off Thursday night with the Drake Maye-led New England Patriots hosting the New York Jets. The Patriots are hoping to continue their hot streak and maintain their position in the AFC East, while the Jets are looking to ride a wave of momentum into Foxborough, Massachusetts, and pull off an upset win.

As the calendar turns from Saturday to Sunday, the league will have its first-ever game in Spain with the Miami Dolphins taking on the Washington Commanders. It will be the final international game of the season.

Then, the thick of the schedule comes into play. Eight of the 13 games featured on Sunday will be between divisional opponents. This is where things will get competitive at this crucial part of the year.

Read below for the full schedule.

Seattle Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence celebrates

Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) smiles as he celebrates his second fumble recovery for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals with teammates, including Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21), during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025

  • New York Jets @ New England Patriots (8:15 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025

  • Washington Commanders @ Miami Dolphins (9:30 a.m. ET)
  • Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET)
  • Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)
  • Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET)
  • Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants (1 p.m. ET)
  • Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)

Patrick Mahomes leads the team to the field

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) walk out with the rest of the team before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Orchard Park. New York. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

  • Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)
  • Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET)
  • San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET)
  • Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Detroit Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET)

Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Monday, Nov. 17, 2025

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

