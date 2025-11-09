Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL Week 10 scores: Dolphins shock Bills, Matthew Stafford leads Rams to win

This week was the time for teams to pick up crucial wins

Ryan Gaydos
Rams' Matthew Stafford after his four-touchdown performance vs. 49ers: 'It feels good' 💪 Video

Rams' Matthew Stafford after his four-touchdown performance vs. 49ers: 'It feels good' 💪

Los Angeles Rams' Quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke on his four-touchdown outing against the San Francisco 49ers.

There were several NFL teams that could have used a victory as the playoff races tightened in Week 10 of the 2025 season.

Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers were among them. Among the teams that came out on top before Sunday night’s matchup between the Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers were the Ravens and Lions.

Baltimore picked up a win over the Minnesota Vikings as the team set its sights on the AFC North lead. Detroit rebounded and put together a masterful offensive performance in a win over the Washington Commanders.

The Falcons fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime in Berlin, while the Jaguars gave up 26 fourth-quarter points and lost to the Houston Texans.

The Miami Dolphins pulled off the biggest upset of the day with a win over the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins snapped a five-game losing streak against Buffalo.

Read below for the rest of the NFL scoreboard.

Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025

Bo Nix goes up against the Raiders

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Denver.  (Jack Dempsey/AP Photo)

Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025

  • Indianapolis Colts 31, Atlanta Falcons 25 (OT)
  • Chicago Bears 24, New York Giants 20
  • Miami Dolphins 30, Buffalo Bills 13
  • Baltimore Ravens 27, Minnesota Vikings 19
  • New York Jets 27, Cleveland Browns 20
  • New England Patriots 28, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23
Jaylen Waddle celebrates a touchdown

Miami Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Lynne Sladky/AP Photo)

LIONS' AMON-RA ST BROWN DOES TRUMP'S SIGNATURE DANCE TO CELEBRATE TOUCHDOWN VS COMMANDERS

  • New Orleans Saints 17, Carolina Panthers 7
  • Houston Texans 36, Jacksonville Jaguars 29
  • Seattle Seahawks 44, Arizona Cardinals 22
  • Los Angeles Rams 42, San Francisco 26
  • Detroit Lions 44, Washington Commanders 22
  • Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers
Matthew Stafford feels the pressure

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, middle, passes while pressured by the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (Jed Jacobsohn/AP Photo)

Monday, Nov. 10, 2025

  • Philadelphia Eagles @ Green Bay Packers

