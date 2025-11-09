NFL Week 10 scores: Dolphins shock Bills, Matthew Stafford leads Rams to win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There were several NFL teams that could have used a victory as the playoff races tightened in Week 10 of the 2025 season.

Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers were among them. Among the teams that came out on top before Sunday night’s matchup between the Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers were the Ravens and Lions.

Baltimore picked up a win over the Minnesota Vikings as the team set its sights on the AFC North lead. Detroit rebounded and put together a masterful offensive performance in a win over the Washington Commanders.

The Falcons fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime in Berlin, while the Jaguars gave up 26 fourth-quarter points and lost to the Houston Texans.

The Miami Dolphins pulled off the biggest upset of the day with a win over the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins snapped a five-game losing streak against Buffalo.

Read below for the rest of the NFL scoreboard.

Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025

Denver Broncos 10, Las Vegas Raiders 7

Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025

Indianapolis Colts 31, Atlanta Falcons 25 (OT)

Chicago Bears 24, New York Giants 20

Miami Dolphins 30, Buffalo Bills 13

Baltimore Ravens 27, Minnesota Vikings 19

New York Jets 27, Cleveland Browns 20

New England Patriots 28, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23

New Orleans Saints 17, Carolina Panthers 7

Houston Texans 36, Jacksonville Jaguars 29

Seattle Seahawks 44, Arizona Cardinals 22

Los Angeles Rams 42, San Francisco 26

Detroit Lions 44, Washington Commanders 22

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers

Monday, Nov. 10, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles @ Green Bay Packers