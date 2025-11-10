Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Washington Commanders

NFL veteran defensive lineman suspended, mocked online for punching helmeted opponent

Payne punched Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions for throwing a punch at wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

On Monday, the NFL suspended Payne for one game.

Daron Payne vs the Raiders

Daron Payne #94 of the Washington Commanders runs off of the field at halftime during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Northwest Stadium on Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The incident occurred in the second quarter after Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored on a 13-yard run to put Detroit up 22-3. Payne was seen swinging his fist and connecting with St. Brown after the play was over. Commanders defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw also received a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct during the fracas.

Fans were upset with Payne’s conduct on the field, suggesting that a Pro Bowler who has been in the league for eight years should know better than to throw a punch on the field. Furthermore, they mocked the NFL veteran for punching a player who had his helmet on.

Kinlaw told reporters after the game that it was St. Brown who hit Payne first. In the NFL, and most sports, it’s usually the second person who retaliates that gets the punishment.

"It’s bulls---, 100%," Kinlaw said, via NBC Sports Washington.

Daron Payne stands on the field at training camp

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) stands on the field on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park on June 10, 2025. (Geoff Burke/Imagn Images)

Detroit made it look easy against Washington. The Lions took a 25-10 lead into the halftime break and never looked back from there. The Commanders were playing without Jayden Daniels, who suffered a gruesome injury to his non-throwing shoulder last week.

The Lions won the game 44-22 behind Jared Goff’s 320 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Gibbs had three total touchdowns – two rushing and one receiving. He also had 142 rushing yards.

Jared Goff lines up to take the snap

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) calls a play on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Detroit improved to 6-3 on the year. Washington fell to 3-7.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

