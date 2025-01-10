NFL and teams announce donation of millions to help wildfire victims in Los Angeles region

The NFL announced it will donate $5 million for wildfire relief efforts as Southern California continues to battle raging wildfires.

"Led by individual contributions from clubs and ownership groups from the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans and NFL Foundation, these funds will deliver vital resources to local organizations supporting those affected by the wildfires," the NFL said in a statement Friday.

"We are heartbroken over the devastating losses experienced by so many in the Los Angeles area and inspired by the heroism of first reponders and residents who have supported their neighbors," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

"The NFL family is committed to working with the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams to support their local communities in their time of need."

More than 10,000 buildings have been destroyed by fire as of Friday morning, officials confirmed. Authorities also confirmed that the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, Kenneth Fire, Hurst Fire and Lidia Fire torched more than 27,000 acres across the Los Angeles area.

The Vikings and the Wilf Family Foundation announced a $1 million donation for relief efforts. Brothers Zygi and Mark Wilf and cousin Leonard Wilf own the Vikings.

"The Vikings and the Wilf Family Foundations are providing a $1 million contribution to support on-the-ground relief efforts in communities affected by the California wildfires," the Vikings' statement said.

Also Friday, the Houston Texans confirmed a $1 million contribution to "provide support and resources to those who have been impacted by the wildfires."

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, was originally scheduled to host Monday's NFC wild-card round game between the Rams and Vikings. But the NFL moved the game to State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, as wildfires continue to sweep through the region.

On Thursday, a fire broke out just miles from the Rams' training complex in Woodland Hills, California, and smoke was visible from the team's practice field, ESPN reported. The Rams and Chargers are scheduled to play playoff games this weekend, and both teams practiced outdoors Thursday. Some Chargers players elected to wear masks during the practice.

On Friday afternoon, ESPN reported the Cardinals sent one of their Boeing 777 planes to Los Angeles to transport Rams players, staff, their families and some pets to Arizona. The Cardinals are also making their practice complex available to the Rams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Chargers said the franchise will provide $200,000 in targeted funding to the American Red Cross, LA Fire Department Foundation, Team Rubicon and pet rescue organizations sheltering animals displaced due to the wildfires.

FOX Corporation has donated $1 million to the American Red Cross' California Wildfire relief efforts. The donation will help the agency provide safe shelter, hot meals, emotional support and resources to aid in recovery in the region.

FOX Corporation, which continues to be an annual Disaster Giving Program partner, is encouraging viewers to contribute to help families affected by the devastating wildfires. To donate, visit GO.FOX/REDCROSS

A list of available shelters compiled by the American Red Cross in Los Angeles can be found here.

