FOX Corporation donates $1 million to support American Red Cross' California Wildfires relief efforts

FOX Corporation has donated $1 million to the American Red Cross' California Wildfire relief efforts to support residents impacted by raging wildfires across southern California.

The donation will help the agency provide safe shelter, hot meals, emotional support, and resources to aid in recovery in the region.

FOX Corporation, who continues to be an Annual Disaster Giving Program partner, is encouraging viewers to contribute alongside them to help families affected by the devastating wildfires and remain in urgent need of support. Every donation better enables the Red Cross to respond to and help residents recover from this disaster.

Residents have been forced to flee as fires continue to rage across southern California. As of midday Thursday, the fires have burned more than 27,000 acres, Cal Fire said. At least five people have been reported dead, according to authorities, with at least 130,000 people having been ordered to evacuate their homes.

Photos and videos have told stories of devastation and loss, as homes and businesses burn and thousands of people are forced to vacate their communities. The Palisades Fire, driven by strong Santa Ana winds, began in the Santa Monica Mountains late Tuesday morning and quickly engulfed 200 acres within an hour, surging to nearly 3,000 acres by sunset, FOX Weather reported.

The Red Cross immediately dispatched hundreds of American workers to help southern California residents flee the area and is mobilizing "hundreds" more to support the victims, they said. They are preparing truckloads of supplies like cots, blankets and water to be ready to support thousands of people in emergency shelters if needed.

"The Red Cross is focused on making sure everyone has a safe place to stay and no one faces this heartbreaking crisis alone," they wrote in a statement.

They urged residents to remain "vigilant" as the fires continue to blaze.

"The combination of dry fuels, hurricane-force winds and low humidity have fed the fires, challenging efforts to contain the blazes as they consume tens of thousands of acres. The threat isn’t over," the organization said. "Critical fire weather will continue through Friday and then again next week. It’s imperative that people remain vigilant, be prepared to evacuate and follow instructions from local authorities as this situation continues to evolve."

A list of available shelters compiled by the American Red Cross Los Angeles division can be found here. The organization also shared evacuation information here.