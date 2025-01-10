Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors

Warriors' Steve Kerr says childhood home burned down in California wildfires: 'It's surreal and devastating'

Kerr said his parents bought their Pacific Palisades home in 1969

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed Thursday that his childhood home, which his parents purchased more than 50 years ago, has completely burned down as a result of the wildfires burning across Southern California. 

Speaking to the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons, Kerr reacted to the devastation left behind by multiple wildfires that began earlier this week. His family home in Pacific Palisades, the area most affected by the fires, was lost in the deadly blazes. 

Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

"It’s been tough. My family’s fine, my mom’s in good hands, but her house is gone," a solemn Kerr said.  

"The town looks like it’s just been completely wiped out – it’s surreal and devastating. But fortunately, almost everyone escaped," he added. "It’s hard to even fathom how Pacific Palisades rebuilds and how it becomes a thriving community again. It’s just shocking."

At least seven people have died as a result of multiple wildfires as thousands evacuated their homes. Around 10,000 structures from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena have burned down as strong winds continue to fuel the fires. 

Palisades Fire

A mobile home community devastated by the Palisades Fire is seen in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Kerr recalled, "1969 my parents bought that house and I was just there two weeks ago for dinner… we just celebrated my mom’s 90th birthday there this past summer."

The veteran NBA coach said while his family and friends are safe, the loss is "unfathomable." 

"It’s not a loss of life, it's a loss of property and that’s an entirely different thing." 

Aerial view of damage from Palisades Fire

Entire blocks of homes are seen burned in the Pacific Palisades section of Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan. 9. (AP/Mark J. Terrill)

The largest fire burning in Pacific Palisades began on Tuesday. Officials said on Thursday evening that containment was at 6%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

