Warriors' Steve Kerr says childhood home burned down in California wildfires: 'It's surreal and devastating'

ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed Thursday that his childhood home, which his parents purchased more than 50 years ago, has completely burned down as a result of the wildfires burning across Southern California.

Speaking to the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons, Kerr reacted to the devastation left behind by multiple wildfires that began earlier this week. His family home in Pacific Palisades, the area most affected by the fires, was lost in the deadly blazes.

"It’s been tough. My family’s fine, my mom’s in good hands, but her house is gone," a solemn Kerr said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The town looks like it’s just been completely wiped out – it’s surreal and devastating. But fortunately, almost everyone escaped," he added. "It’s hard to even fathom how Pacific Palisades rebuilds and how it becomes a thriving community again. It’s just shocking."

At least seven people have died as a result of multiple wildfires as thousands evacuated their homes. Around 10,000 structures from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena have burned down as strong winds continue to fuel the fires.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE FORCES MOTHER OF WARRIORS HEAD COACH TO EVACUATE: 'JUST TERRIFYING'

Kerr recalled, "1969 my parents bought that house and I was just there two weeks ago for dinner… we just celebrated my mom’s 90th birthday there this past summer."

The veteran NBA coach said while his family and friends are safe, the loss is "unfathomable."

"It’s not a loss of life, it's a loss of property and that’s an entirely different thing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The largest fire burning in Pacific Palisades began on Tuesday. Officials said on Thursday evening that containment was at 6%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.