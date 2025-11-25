NFL suspends Panthers' Tre'Von Moehrig one game for striking 49ers' Jauan Jennings in groin area

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carolina Panthers safety Tre’Von Moehrig has been suspended for one game for striking San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings in the groin area late in the team’s 20-9 loss, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Late in the fourth quarter and at the conclusion of a run play, Moehrig punched Jennings in the groin. Jennings doubled over in pain and backed away.

When the game ended, the 49ers wide receiver sought out Moehrig and threw a punch at the defensive back's head. Jennings had to be pulled back by numerous teammates and staffers.

Jennings said after the game that he was "just responding to some childish behavior," and said the punch came out of nowhere.

"It was just out of nowhere," Jennings said. "It’s probably just the history of me playing ball. I play hard. I’m physically stronger than a lot of DBs out there. A lot of things happen in between the whistle with me at least."

Moehrig said the shot to the groin area was a response to the physical play throughout the game.

"He was pushing me in the back and stuff, so, you know. That’s really all it was," Moehrig said. "There really isn’t much to it. It was just that, you know what I’m saying? Like I said, I’ll take that one. He wanted to do a little dirty stuff, so. ... It is what it is man."

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he was proud of the wide receiver for not reacting immediately after he was struck.

"(Moehrig) took a cheap shot and hit him in the balls, and I was real proud of Jauan for not losing his mind out there and get him to the sideline," Shanahan said postgame in a press conference.

The NFL said that Moehrig violated "Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to ‘any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship,’ including others, ‘throwing a punch, or a forearm, or kicking at an opponent.’"

Moehrig is appealing his suspension, according to ESPN. If his appeal is denied, he will miss the team’s upcoming game against the red-hot Los Angeles Rams.

Jennings will be fined for his punch but not suspended, according to NFL Network. The 49ers could ill afford to lose Jennings as they head into the final part of the season at 8-4 and in the midst of a heated playoff race in the NFC.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

