John Madden's legendary coaching, broadcasting career celebrated in FOX Sports' Christmas Day documentary

Football fans will get a special look into famed NFL coach and sports broadcaster John Madden in a FOX Sports documentary airing on Christmas Day that will explore his Hall of Fame career and the impact it had on the sport.

One of football’s most animated coaches, Madden never imagined that after 10 seasons with the Oakland Raiders , including seven division titles and one Super Bowl victory, the next stage of his career would be in broadcasting.

"I wasn’t a guy when I was coaching to say, ‘I wanna get out, I wanna be a broadcaster,’ but I knew after I did the first couple of games that that’s what I wanted to do," Madden said in a clip from the documentary.

"This is it, I embraced it."

"ALL MADDEN," the 90-minute documentary, will feature interviews from NFL legends like Joe Montana , Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Bill Parcells as well as today’s superstars, including Tom Brady , Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes – all of whom discuss Madden’s impact, not just on the sport, but on their careers as well.

"John Madden personifies the essence of what we at FOX Sports are all about – undying love for football, innovation and fun," CEO and Executive Producer of FOX Sports Eric Shanks said in a press release. "Holiday broadcasts and Madden go hand-in-hand, so we’re thrilled to debut ALL MADDEN on Christmas. It’s going to be a special day."

The documentary will also feature the first on-camera interview with Madden in more than a decade and never before seen footage.