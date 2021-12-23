Expand / Collapse search
John Madden's legendary coaching, broadcasting career celebrated in FOX Sports' Christmas Day documentary

90-minute documentary features interviews with NFL legends Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Football fans will get a special look into famed NFL coach and sports broadcaster John Madden in a FOX Sports documentary airing on Christmas Day that will explore his Hall of Fame career and the impact it had on the sport. 

One of football’s most animated coaches, Madden never imagined that after 10 seasons with the Oakland Raiders, including seven division titles and one Super Bowl victory, the next stage of his career would be in broadcasting. 

Head coaches Forrest Gregg and John Madden walk off the field after the Oakland Raiders beat the Browns, 26-10, on Oct. 9, 1977, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Head coaches Forrest Gregg and John Madden walk off the field after the Oakland Raiders beat the Browns, 26-10, on Oct. 9, 1977, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ron Kuntz Collection/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

"I wasn’t a guy when I was coaching to say, ‘I wanna get out, I wanna be a broadcaster,’ but I knew after I did the first couple of games that that’s what I wanted to do," Madden said in a clip from the documentary. 

"This is it, I embraced it."

CBS NFL commentator Pat Summerall and NFL analyst John Madden on the air circa 1986.

CBS NFL commentator Pat Summerall and NFL analyst John Madden on the air circa 1986. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

"ALL MADDEN," the 90-minute documentary, will feature interviews from NFL legends like Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Bill Parcells as well as today’s superstars, including Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes – all of whom discuss Madden’s impact, not just on the sport, but on their careers as well. 

Former NFL coach John Madden gives advice at UC Berkeley on July 26, 1980.

Former NFL coach John Madden gives advice at UC Berkeley on July 26, 1980. (Robert Stinnett/Digital First Media Group/Oakland Tribune via Getty Images)

"John Madden personifies the essence of what we at FOX Sports are all about – undying love for football, innovation and fun," CEO and Executive Producer of FOX Sports Eric Shanks said in a press release. "Holiday broadcasts and Madden go hand-in-hand, so we’re thrilled to debut ALL MADDEN on Christmas. It’s going to be a special day."

Coach John Madden gets carried off the field by his Oakland Raiders players after they defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI on Jan. 9, 1977, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. 

Coach John Madden gets carried off the field by his Oakland Raiders players after they defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI on Jan. 9, 1977, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.  (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

The documentary will also feature the first on-camera interview with Madden in more than a decade and never before seen footage.

"ALL MADDEN" airs Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on FOX, right before the Green Bay Packers take on the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com