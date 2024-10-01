Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins

NFL star Tyreek Hill erupts on sideline during Dolphins' 3rd consecutive defeat

Titans won their first game of the season by defeating the Dolphins Monday

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
It's been a rough couple of weeks for the Miami Dolphins' offense. 

During a Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion. 

Backup quarterback Skylar Thompson stepped in for Tagovailoa for the remainder of the game. Thompson also saw action during Week 3, but Miami turned to Tyler Huntley for Monday night's game against the Titans.

The loss of Tagovailoa hurt the Dolphins' offensive production.

Tyreek Hill runs with the ball

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sept. 30, 2024. (Jasen Vinlove/Imagn Images)

All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill's frustration with the offensive struggles appeared to boil over on the sidelines during Miami's latest defeat. 

In the second half of the game, cameras caught an animated Hill patrolling the sideline as the Dolphins trailed the Titans by double digits.

DOLPHINS' MIKE MCDANIEL PUMPS BRAKES ON TUA TAGOVAILOA RETIREMENT TALK

Hill, who led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards last season, finished the game with 23 yards. The eight-time Pro Bowler's production over the past couple of games was similarly underwhelming. Hill has not caught a touchdown pass since Tua Tagovailoa has been sidelined.

Tyreek Hill runs with the football

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the football past Tennessee Titans safety Quandre Diggs (28) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sept. 30, 2024. (Sam Navarro/Imagn Images)

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he understood why Hill was frustrated.

"I would expect him to be visibly upset at somebody," McDaniel said after the Dolphins' 31-12 loss. "A lot of times guys can be yelling at … He’s a leader and he wanted to do everything that he could to make sure the result wasn’t that. Within the locker room, there’s a lot of guys challenging each other, and we get an opportunity to see what we’re made of for sure."

Tyreek Hill is tackled

Tyreek Hill (10) of the Miami Dolphins is tackled by Quandre Diggs (28) of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium Sept. 30, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

During Tagovailoa's absence, McDaniel said it's everyone's responsibility to find a way to get the offense going in the right direction.

"There’s a story in the tape and all the things that we’re trying to do," McDaniel said. "They didn’t really do anything that surprised us. We felt like we could get those guys the ball in premium situations. We weren’t able to. 

"So, I don’t think … that’s not up to my standard at all. I know for a fact that I play a part in the whole thing, but it’s a collective issue for sure, and we have to figure out how to score points, and those guys can help us do that for sure."

The Dolphins will try to right the ship Sunday when they take on the New England Patriots.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.