NFL schedule release reveals 49ers have easiest strength of schedule in 2025

The NFL released the 2025 schedule for all 32 teams on Wednesday night, and some teams have a lighter schedule than others.

The league does not have a balanced schedule, which is why some squads will see tougher or easier schedules regardless of how they did last season.

Trying to predict the strength of a schedule is an inexact science because teams do change a lot from season to season, whether that would be in free agency, the NFL Draft or changes to the front office and coaching staff.

However, the Washington Commanders entered last season with the second-easiest strength of schedule and had a strong 12-5 season, with an NFC Championship game appearance.

Here are the three teams whose 2025 opponents have the lowest combined win percentage from the 2024 season.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers had a down year last season, going 6-11 after previously representing the NFC in Super Bowl LVIII. The team’s schedule this year might be the first step in returning to the playoffs.

San Francisco's 2025 opponents had a combined win percentage of .415 in 2024.

The 49ers only play four games against teams that made the playoffs last season, with two of those games coming against their division rival, the Los Angeles Rams.

The following is the 49ers' schedule:

Week 1 – away vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 2 – away vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 3 – home vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 4 – home vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 5 – away vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 6 – away vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 7 – home vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 8 – away vs. Houston Texans

Week 9 – away vs. New York Giants

Week 10 – home vs. os Angeles Rams

Week 11 – away vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 12 – home vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 13 – away vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 14 – BYE

Week 15 – home vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 16 – away vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 17 – home vs. Chicago Bears

Week 18 – home vs. Seattle Seahawks

New Orleans Saints

The Saints have the second-easiest schedule, with their opponents' combined win percentage from last season at .419.

New Orleans is coming off a 5-12 season, and with the recent surprise retirement of quarterback Derek Carr, the team might need an easier schedule to sneak into the playoffs this year.

Below is the Saints' schedule:

Week 1 – home vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 2 – home vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 3 – away vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 4 – away vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 5 – home vs. New York Giants

Week 6 – home vs. New England Patriots

Week 7 – away vs. Chicago Bears

Week 8 – home vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 9 – away vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 10 – away vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 11 – BYE

Week 12 – home vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 13 – away vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 14 – away vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 15 – home vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 16 – home vs. New York Jets

Week 17 – away vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 18 – away vs. Atlanta Falcons

New England Patriots

The Patriots went 4-13 last season, and need every bit of help to return to the playoffs in head coach Mike Vrabel’s first season with the team.

New England’s 2025 opponents had a .429 combined winning percentage in 2024. The AFC East is set to play the NFC South and AFC North this season, which had a combined three playoff teams last season.

The following is the Patriots' schedule:

Week 1 – home vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 2 – away vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 3 – home vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 4 – home vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 5 – away vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 6 – away vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 7 – away vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 8 – home vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 9 – home vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 10 – away vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11 – home vs. New York Jets

Week 12 – away vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 13 – home vs. New York Giants

Week 14 – BYE

Week 15 – home vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 16 – away vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 17 – away vs. New York Jets

Week 18 – home vs. Miami Dolphins

