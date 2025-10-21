NFL official goes viral after stepping in to protect Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba during sideline scuffle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The best protection displayed during the Seattle Seahawks' win over the Houston Texans on Monday night wasn’t by anyone suited up on either sideline.

Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was caught in the middle of an ugly sideline scuffle during the fourth quarter when Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. intercepted Sam Darnold on a pass intended for AJ Barner.

Smith-Njigba jumped into blocking mode but was stiff-armed by Stingley as the two stumbled onto the Texans’ sideline.

Smith-Njigba’s helmet flew off during the play, and he was pushed onto the bench by a Houston player . Several Texans then crowded around Smith-Njigba, and that’s when former NFL player-turned-official Nate Jones jumped in between.

In a now-viral moment, Jones got in between Smith-Njigba and the animated Texans players and shielded him with both arms as the swarm of players was broken up.

After the game, Smith-Njigba gave credit to Stingley for making "a great play on the ball," but downplayed the interaction on the bench.

"Nah, I felt comfortable over there. It’s Monday night, not really worried about anything when it comes to my face and all that."

When asked specifically about Jones’ intervention, Smith-Njigba was thankful.

"Yeah, we had a nice little conversation. I took a deep breath, tried to enjoy the moment as much as I could and run back to my sideline."

Jones was a seventh-round draft pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons as a cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys before moving on to the Miami Dolphins in 2008. He also had short stints with the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots before turning to officiating in 2019.

Smith-Njigba, who is leading the NFL in receiving yards this season, scored his fourth touchdown of the year and finished the 27-19 victory with eight receptions for 123 yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.