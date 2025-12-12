NFL legend who played into his mid-40s 'alarmed' by Philip Rivers’ return, gives QB advice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a wild turn of events, it looks like Philip Rivers will be suiting up in an NFL game for the first time in nearly five years.

Rivers just turned 44 earlier this week and recently became a grandfather, but after injuries to both Daniel Jones and Riley Leonard, the Indianapolis Colts had almost nowhere to turn.

It's as good a match as the Colts could find since Rivers played for Shane Steichen and the Colts in 2020. So, Rivers is familiar with the offense.

But it's still been half a decade since he's been in the league. So Warren Moon, who also played in the NFL in his mid-40s, offered Rivers advice.

"Rely on your running backs. They've got a great running back (in Jonathan Taylor) behind him that they can lean on, and their offensive line is going to have to really play well, really play physical to control the line of scrimmage and keep him out of long-yardage situations," Moon told TMZ Sports.

"Because I think that's where he's going to be hurt the most if he has to go with those, you know, third-and-8, third-and-9, third-and-10s, where he might have to hold the football a little bit longer than he wants to. And does he have the escape ability to move around in the pocket like he used to when he played, having been away from it this long?"

Moon admitted he was "alarmed" that Rivers was returning, considering the long layoff.

"He's been away for five years, and even though he's been around the game, he's coached the game, he probably still talks about it with his old offensive coordinator, Shane Steichen, and all those guys. You just don't know how his body is going to react to getting out there every day — the grind of practicing — how his body is going to feel after a week of practice," Moon said.

"Does he still have those fast-twitch muscles that it takes to go out there and play this game, which has gotten probably a lot faster since he retired from the game five years ago? So, those are the things that concern me as far as his reaction time and how he can get the ball out of his hand quickly enough."

The Colts started out 7-1 but have lost four of their last five, including each of their last three. They will head to Seattle to face the Seahawks, and Rivers will likely attempt to keep their playoff hopes alive.