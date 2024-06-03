Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

NFL legend Larry Allen 'passed away suddenly' at 52

Cowboys said he died while on vacation in Mexico

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
Larry Allen, a Pro Football Hall of Fame guard who played most of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, "passed away suddenly" at the age of 52, the team said Monday.

Allen died while he was with his family on vacation in Mexico, the team added.

Larry Allen in Tempe, Ariz.

Dallas Cowboys Larry Allen during a Sept. 7, 1997 game at Sun Devil stadium in Tempe, Ariz.  (Albert Dickson/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

"The Dallas Cowboys are very saddened to share that Cowboys legend, Super Bowl Champion, Cowboys Ring of Honor member, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen passed away suddenly while on vacation in Mexico with his family on Sunday," the team said. 

"Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL. His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner."

"He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle – whom he referred to as his heart and soul, his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III.

Larry Allen with his teammates

Michael Irvin #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with tackle Lary Allen #73 and wide receiver Kevin Williams #85  after scoring against the Philadelphia Eagles at Texas Stadium in the 1995 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 7, 1996 in Irving, Texas. (Joseph Patronite/Getty Images)

"The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry.

"Memorial service arrangements and details will be announced in the near future."

The Cowboys selected Allen with the No. 46 overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft after out Sonoma State. He turned into one of the best interior linemen of all time.

He played 176 games with the Cowboys and spent the final two years of his career, in 2006 and 2007, with the San Francisco 49ers.

Larry Allen looks on

Guard Larry Allen #73 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the field after a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on August 21, 2003 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

He was a Pro Bowler 11 times and a six-time All-Pro selection. He was on the Cowboys’ 1995 Super Bowl-winning team.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.