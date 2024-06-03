NFL legend Larry Allen 'passed away suddenly' at 52

Larry Allen, a Pro Football Hall of Fame guard who played most of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, "passed away suddenly" at the age of 52, the team said Monday.

Allen died while he was with his family on vacation in Mexico, the team added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The Dallas Cowboys are very saddened to share that Cowboys legend, Super Bowl Champion, Cowboys Ring of Honor member, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen passed away suddenly while on vacation in Mexico with his family on Sunday," the team said.

"Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL. His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner."

"He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle – whom he referred to as his heart and soul, his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III.

SPORTS STARS WHO DIED IN 2024: PHOTOS

"The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry.

"Memorial service arrangements and details will be announced in the near future."

The Cowboys selected Allen with the No. 46 overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft after out Sonoma State. He turned into one of the best interior linemen of all time.

He played 176 games with the Cowboys and spent the final two years of his career, in 2006 and 2007, with the San Francisco 49ers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was a Pro Bowler 11 times and a six-time All-Pro selection. He was on the Cowboys’ 1995 Super Bowl-winning team.