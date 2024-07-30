NFL legend Joe Thomas fires back at woman apparently upset restaurant was playing national anthem

Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas was no fan of a woman calling out restaurant-goers for standing as the national anthem played in an eatery she was sitting in.

Libs of TikTok was among those who posted the video on X on Tuesday. The woman in question is seen recording others standing for "The Star-Spangled Banner."

"I was in this restaurant minding my own business and all the White people stood up and did this s---," the woman wrote as a screen caption on the video.

Thomas, who played his entire career with the Cleveland Browns, didn’t appear to be too happy with the remarks.

"I’m sorry you were offended by your country’s national anthem…hopefully you enjoyed the brisket at least!!" Thomas wrote on X.

Former ESPN anchor Sage Steele noted that the playing of the national anthem occurs every day at noon at one of the Mission BBQ restaurants. The restaurant says it has helped raise more than $20 million for national land local charities, including the USO, the Honor Flight Network, Wreaths Across America and more.

"This took place at a @MissionBBQ …and it happens EVERY SINGLE DAY at noon at every one of their restaurants across the country!! It’s incredible to witness & participate," Steele wrote on X.

"They’re ‘the first responders for the first responders’ - there to help feed first responders no matter the emergency. It’s one reason why the entire Steele family hires them for catering every time we host a party, etc. This is an INCREDIBLE company (with awesome BBQ) that loves our country & respects our military & first responders."