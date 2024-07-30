Titans star Jeffery Simmons calls radio host 'p---y' during live broadcast at training camp

Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons didn’t care that a radio host was on-air after Tuesday’s training camp session — he spoke his mind to the host about his social media posts.

Simmons, who was off-camera in the now-viral video, was heard shouting at 104.5 The Zone’s Buck Reising, who was trying to get Titans cornerback Roger McCreary on-air for an interview.

At one point, Simmons was heard calling Reising a "p---y" during the heated exchange.

As Reising’s colleagues were trying to get McCreary set up with his headset for the interview, Reising’s attention moved quickly to Simmons, who started shouting his way.

"We can talk whenever you want to talk," Reising said to Simmons, who wasn’t able to be heard after the live broadcast. However, he eventually came within microphone distance after Reising told him they were live on-air.

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

"I don’t care," Simmons replied. "You do a lot of talk on social media."

Reising gave Simmons the opportunity to talk it out on-air considering he was right at the table, but the defensive tackle refused.

"Stop talking on social media, talk to me!" Simmons can be heard barking back.

Being a leader in the Titans’ locker room, this exchange for Simmons isn’t the best look.

Simmons was also seen in a training camp fight Tuesday, which was in part his instigation. Simmons was spotted swinging at rookie offensive lineman JC Latham, and Reising tweeted about it.

"Simmons just swung at Latham after some pushing a shoving…refs said 98 would have been tossed in game. He’s back in for the next two and immediately starts a brawl. Sloppy. Simmons needs to lock tf in," Reising posted on X.

New Titans head coach Brian Callahan had Simmons stay in practice despite refs saying he would’ve been tossed in a regular-season game.

Simmons is among the highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL after signing a $94 million extension that has him under Titans control until after the 2027 season.

The 27-year-old totaled 5.5 sacks, 44 combined tackles (10 for loss) and one forced fumble over 12 games last season.

