NFL legend JJ Watt roasts himself during Steelers-Browns broadcast

Watt's appearance has been a topic of conversation this season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
NFL legend J.J. Watt took the opportunity to roast himself during the CBS broadcast of a Week 6 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The broadcast featured a photo of Watt from when he was in the trenches with the Wisconsin Badgers. The photo that was shown was from Wisconsin’s media day in 2008. He was unable to play that season after he transferred to the school from Central Michigan.

JJ Watt holds a rose i his mouth

Wisconsin Badgers defensive tackle J.J. Watt (99) celebrates following the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 27, 2010. (Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports)

Play-by-play broadcaster Ian Eagle asked Watt, "What exactly was going on?"

"Oh my gosh! I was fat, and I had a weird facial-hair situation going on. … I (didn’t) know how to tie a tie. I have a chinstrap going on," Watt said. "That is a bad look. A lot of Mickies Dairy Bar in my system."

Watt played two seasons with the Badgers, recording 11.5 sacks in 26 games. He entered the NFL Draft after the 2010 season and the Houston Texans made him the No. 11 overall selection.

JJ Watt arrives for a playoff game

J.J. Watt in attendance of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 26, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

He went on to become one of the greatest players in Texans history and is likely to become a Hall of Famer once he’s eligible.

For now, Watt can be heard on the CBS broadcast. Sunday wasn’t the only time this season his appearance has been mentioned. The former defensive lineman debuted a new hairstyle. CBS called it "feathered and lethal."

J.J. Watt walks on the field

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston.  (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers had 235 passing yards and two touchdown passes as the Steelers defeated the Browns 23-9. DK Metcalf and Connor Heyward had the touchdown grabs.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

