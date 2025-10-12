NFL legend JJ Watt roasts himself during Steelers-Browns broadcast

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL legend J.J. Watt took the opportunity to roast himself during the CBS broadcast of a Week 6 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The broadcast featured a photo of Watt from when he was in the trenches with the Wisconsin Badgers. The photo that was shown was from Wisconsin’s media day in 2008. He was unable to play that season after he transferred to the school from Central Michigan.

Play-by-play broadcaster Ian Eagle asked Watt, "What exactly was going on?"

"Oh my gosh! I was fat, and I had a weird facial-hair situation going on. … I (didn’t) know how to tie a tie. I have a chinstrap going on," Watt said. "That is a bad look. A lot of Mickies Dairy Bar in my system."

Watt played two seasons with the Badgers, recording 11.5 sacks in 26 games. He entered the NFL Draft after the 2010 season and the Houston Texans made him the No. 11 overall selection.

He went on to become one of the greatest players in Texans history and is likely to become a Hall of Famer once he’s eligible.

For now, Watt can be heard on the CBS broadcast. Sunday wasn’t the only time this season his appearance has been mentioned. The former defensive lineman debuted a new hairstyle. CBS called it "feathered and lethal."

