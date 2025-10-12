Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams

Rams kicker Joshua Karty's missed field goal makes loud doink off upright, sending NFL fans into frenzy

Special teams continue to be an issue for the Rams

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Rams star Puka Nacua talks building rapport with Matthew Stafford, wanting to give more in 2025 Video

Rams star Puka Nacua talks building rapport with Matthew Stafford, wanting to give more in 2025

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua is one of the best at his position in the NFL, but he told Fox News Digital this is only his floor of production. He also detailed how he builds a rapport with quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Los Angeles Rams kicker Joshua Karty’s field-goal attempt went off the right upright and made one of the loudest doinks of the season, creating a buzz among NFL fans on Sunday.

Karty seemingly had a chip-shot attempt from 26 yards out against the Baltimore Ravens. The make would have tied the game at 3-3 in the first quarter. Instead, the moment went viral across social media as the Rams’ special teams issues continue.

Joshua Karty reacts after missing a field goal

Los Angeles Rams kicker Joshua Karty reacts after missing a field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Karty had a game-winning field goal blocked against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the season. Eagles defensive lineman Jordan Davis created a viral moment of his own when he returned the block for a touchdown to seal the win in Week 3. He missed two field goals in that game.

The second-year kicker out of Stanford also missed a field goal in the team’s 26-23 overtime loss against the San Francisco 49ers last week. He also missed an extra-point attempt.

Joshua Karty stunned after another missed field goal

Los Angeles Rams kicker Joshua Karty (16) stunned after missing a field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Baltimore.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Unfortunately for the Rams, the Eagles and 49ers games are the only two blemishes on Los Angeles’ schedule so far this season.

Karty was 29-of-34 on field-goal attempts and 32-of-34 on extra-point attempts during the 2024 season. The longest make was from 51 yards out. He’s 9-for-12 on field-goal attempts and 12-of-14 on extra-point attempts this season.

Sean McVay talks to reporters

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Rams entered their matchup against Baltimore with a 3-2 record.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

