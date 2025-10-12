Rams kicker Joshua Karty's missed field goal makes loud doink off upright, sending NFL fans into frenzy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Rams kicker Joshua Karty’s field-goal attempt went off the right upright and made one of the loudest doinks of the season, creating a buzz among NFL fans on Sunday.

Karty seemingly had a chip-shot attempt from 26 yards out against the Baltimore Ravens. The make would have tied the game at 3-3 in the first quarter. Instead, the moment went viral across social media as the Rams’ special teams issues continue.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Karty had a game-winning field goal blocked against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the season. Eagles defensive lineman Jordan Davis created a viral moment of his own when he returned the block for a touchdown to seal the win in Week 3. He missed two field goals in that game.

The second-year kicker out of Stanford also missed a field goal in the team’s 26-23 overtime loss against the San Francisco 49ers last week. He also missed an extra-point attempt.

BRONCOS' DEFENSE SHUTS DOWN JETS IN BIG LONDON VICTORY

Unfortunately for the Rams, the Eagles and 49ers games are the only two blemishes on Los Angeles’ schedule so far this season.

Karty was 29-of-34 on field-goal attempts and 32-of-34 on extra-point attempts during the 2024 season. The longest make was from 51 yards out. He’s 9-for-12 on field-goal attempts and 12-of-14 on extra-point attempts this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Rams entered their matchup against Baltimore with a 3-2 record.