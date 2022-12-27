Expand / Collapse search
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
NFL Hall of Famer follows Deion Sanders' footsteps, named head coach at another HBCU

Ed Reed was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Bethune-Cookman University shot for the stars and got their guy to lead their football team next season.

Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed has been hired as the Wildcats' next head coach, the HBCU announced on Tuesday.

Ed Reed #20 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after the Ravens won 34-31 against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana.   (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The news comes a few weeks after fellow Hall of Famer Deion Sanders jumped ship to the University of Colorado after three seasons at Jackson State.

Reed, 44, spent 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and split the 2013 season with the Houston Texans in New York Jets.

He was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2004 and won Super Bowl XLVII with Baltimore in 2013. He led the NFL in interceptions three times, and his 1,590 return yards on interceptions are the most in NFL history.

Ed Reed #20 of the Baltimore Ravens gestures on the field in the second half against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana.   (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

During his NFL career, he made nine Pro Bowls and was a First-team All-Pro five times. He's a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team and was named to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team in 2019. He was the 24th selection of the 2002 NFL Draft.

Reed won the National Championship with the Miami Hurricanes in 2001, a squad widely regarded as one of the best teams ever, if not the best. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Over 31 players who played for the Daytona Beach, Fla. university made it to the NFL, including Hall of Fame guard Larry Little.

Football: Baltimore Ravens Ed Reed (20) in action, making interception vs New York Giants Amani Toomer (81), Baltimore, MD 12/12/2004   (Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Reed will replace Terry Sims, who spent the previous eight seasons with the Wildcats and was fired in November.