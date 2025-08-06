NFL free agent Tracy Walker suspended 12 games for unknown reason

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tracy Walker, a free agent safety, might remain available on the open market considering he will be out most of the 2025 season.

Walker was suspended 12 games by the NFL, according to multiple reports.

The reason for the suspension has not yet been publicly revealed.

Walker won’t be able to play until Week 13 even if he signs with an NFL team.

He did not appear in a regular-season game in 2024.

Walker was on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad at one point, though they eventually released him.

Walker, 30, was a third-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2018 out of Louisiana-Lafayette.

He spent six seasons in the Motor City, tallying 398 combined tackles (16 for loss), four sacks, 23 passes defended and three interceptions in 79 games.

Walker’s last full season came in 2023 with Detroit, when he played all 17 games and started in six. He totaled 59 tackles, three quarterback hits, two passes defended and one forced fumble over that span.

The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

