NFL

NFL free agent Tracy Walker suspended 12 games for unknown reason

Former Detroit Lions safety hasn't played a regular-season game since 2023

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Tracy Walker, a free agent safety, might remain available on the open market considering he will be out most of the 2025 season

Walker was suspended 12 games by the NFL, according to multiple reports. 

The reason for the suspension has not yet been publicly revealed. 

Tracy Walker on field

Safety Tracy Walker III of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter of a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium Aug. 18, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Walker won’t be able to play until Week 13 even if he signs with an NFL team. 

He did not appear in a regular-season game in 2024. 

VIKINGS STAR WIDE RECEIVER JORDAN ADDISON RECEIVES THREE-GAME SUSPENSION FOR PERSONAL CONDUCT VIOLATION

Walker was on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad at one point, though they eventually released him.

Walker, 30, was a third-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2018 out of Louisiana-Lafayette. 

Tracy Walker looks on field for Lions

Tracy Walker III of the Detroit Lions warms before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

He spent six seasons in the Motor City, tallying 398 combined tackles (16 for loss), four sacks, 23 passes defended and three interceptions in 79 games. 

Walker’s last full season came in 2023 with Detroit, when he played all 17 games and started in six. He totaled 59 tackles, three quarterback hits, two passes defended and one forced fumble over that span. 

Tracy Walker looks on field

Tracy Walker III of the Detroit Lions runs out of the tunnel before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.