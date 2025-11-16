Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions

NFL fans sound off after Lions' Jameson Williams penalized for TD celebration

Williams is putting together a solid 2025 season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
‘Dan Campbell kept it simple’ 🙌 Lions put up 44 points in victory against injury-riddled Commanders Video

‘Dan Campbell kept it simple’ 🙌 Lions put up 44 points in victory against injury-riddled Commanders

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma break down the Detroit Lions' 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders.

NFL fans were upset with the penalty Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams received for the wild touchdown celebration he performed on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Williams scored on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff in the second quarter. The touchdown tied the game at six apiece. After he crossed the goal line, Williams ran and hopped onto the padding at the base of the goalpost.

Jameson Williams hugs the padding

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

He was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for his action, and it proved to be costly. Philadelphia accepted the penalty and enforced it on the point-after try. Lions kicker Jake Bates needed to make a longer field goal on a windy night at Lincoln Financial Field. He missed, and the game stayed tied.

NFL fans sounded off on the penalty on X.

Jameson Williams scores a TD

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Williams finished with four catches for 88 yards and the score. The Eagles, however, won the game, 16-9.

The fourth-year wide receiver has been on 88% of the snaps on offense this year despite only starting in seven of the team’s nine games. Coming into the game against the Eagles, he had 27 catches for 474 yards and four touchdowns.

Sunday’s touchdown was the fifth of the 2025 season. He’s coming off of a 2024 season in which he had 58 catches for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers were all career-highs.

Jameson Williams points down field

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) reacts to his first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Lions have one of the top offenses in the league, but they met their match in a hungry Eagles defense on the road that had played very well in recent weeks.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

