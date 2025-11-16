NFL Week 11 scores: Josh Allen's dominance lifts Bills to win, multiple games finish tight

NFL fans may not have any nails left to bite as several games came down to the wire in Week 11.
Six games came within three points while eight games came within seven points. The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers each won their respective games in overtime. The Dolphins did it while playing the first-ever regular-season NFL game in Madrid, Spain.
Meanwhile, Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a slugfest. He scored three touchdowns through the air and three touchdowns on the ground.
As of now, the Kansas City Chiefs are out of the playoff picture. The Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos in the closing moments and dropped to 5-5 on the season.
Read below for the rest of the scores this week.
Nov. 13, 2025
- New England Patriots 27, New York Jets 14
Nov. 16, 2025
- Miami Dolphins 16, Washington Commanders 13 (OT)
- Carolina Panthers 30, Atlanta Falcons 27 (OT)
- Buffalo Bills 44, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32
- Houston Texans 16, Tennessee Titans 13
- Chicago Bears 19, Minnesota Vikings 17
- Green Bay Packers 27, New York Giants 20
- Pittsburgh Steelers 34, Cincinnati Bengals 12
- Jacksonville Jaguars 35, Los Angeles Chargers 6
- Los Angeles Rams 21, Seattle Seahawks 19
- San Francisco 49ers 41, Arizona Cardinals 22
- Baltimore Ravens 23, Cleveland Browns 16
- Denver Broncos 22, Kansas City Chiefs 19
- Detroit Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles
Nov. 17, 2025
- Dallas Cowboys @ Las Vegas Raiders
