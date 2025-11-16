NFL Week 11 scores: Josh Allen's dominance lifts Bills to win, multiple games finish tight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL fans may not have any nails left to bite as several games came down to the wire in Week 11.

Six games came within three points while eight games came within seven points. The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers each won their respective games in overtime. The Dolphins did it while playing the first-ever regular-season NFL game in Madrid, Spain.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a slugfest. He scored three touchdowns through the air and three touchdowns on the ground.

As of now, the Kansas City Chiefs are out of the playoff picture. The Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos in the closing moments and dropped to 5-5 on the season.

Read below for the rest of the scores this week.

Nov. 13, 2025

New England Patriots 27, New York Jets 14

Nov. 16, 2025

Miami Dolphins 16, Washington Commanders 13 (OT)

Carolina Panthers 30, Atlanta Falcons 27 (OT)

Buffalo Bills 44, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32

Houston Texans 16, Tennessee Titans 13

Chicago Bears 19, Minnesota Vikings 17

Green Bay Packers 27, New York Giants 20

Pittsburgh Steelers 34, Cincinnati Bengals 12

Jacksonville Jaguars 35, Los Angeles Chargers 6

Los Angeles Rams 21, Seattle Seahawks 19

San Francisco 49ers 41, Arizona Cardinals 22

Baltimore Ravens 23, Cleveland Browns 16

Denver Broncos 22, Kansas City Chiefs 19

Detroit Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles

Nov. 17, 2025

Dallas Cowboys @ Las Vegas Raiders