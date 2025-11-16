Expand / Collapse search
NFL Week 11 scores: Josh Allen's dominance lifts Bills to win, multiple games finish tight

Allen had three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
NFL fans may not have any nails left to bite as several games came down to the wire in Week 11.

Six games came within three points while eight games came within seven points. The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers each won their respective games in overtime. The Dolphins did it while playing the first-ever regular-season NFL game in Madrid, Spain.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a slugfest. He scored three touchdowns through the air and three touchdowns on the ground.

As of now, the Kansas City Chiefs are out of the playoff picture. The Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos in the closing moments and dropped to 5-5 on the season.

Read below for the rest of the scores this week.

Nov. 13, 2025

  • New England Patriots 27, New York Jets 14

Nov. 16, 2025

Josh Allen yells in jubilation

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Orchard Park, New York. (Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo)

  • Miami Dolphins 16, Washington Commanders 13 (OT)
  • Carolina Panthers 30, Atlanta Falcons 27 (OT)
  • Buffalo Bills 44, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32
  • Houston Texans 16, Tennessee Titans 13
  • Chicago Bears 19, Minnesota Vikings 17
  • Green Bay Packers 27, New York Giants 20
  • Pittsburgh Steelers 34, Cincinnati Bengals 12
Caleb Williams walks off the field

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) walks the field after his team's win over the Minnesota Vikings in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Minneapolis.  (Matt Krohn/AP Photo)

  • Jacksonville Jaguars 35, Los Angeles Chargers 6
  • Los Angeles Rams 21, Seattle Seahawks 19
  • San Francisco 49ers 41, Arizona Cardinals 22
  • Baltimore Ravens 23, Cleveland Browns 16
  • Denver Broncos 22, Kansas City Chiefs 19
  • Detroit Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles
Will Lutz celebrates the field goal

Denver Broncos place kicker Wil Lutz (3) after celebrates after making a 35-yard field goal to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Denver. (Jack Dempsey/AP Photo)

Nov. 17, 2025

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

