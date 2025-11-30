NFL fans debate whether Texans kicker made crucial extra point in win over Colts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Houston Texans pulled off a four-point win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, 20-16, as fans debated whether kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn successfully made an extra point.

The debate started after Texans wide receiver Nico Collins ran the ball seven yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Fairbairn came into the game to attempt the extra point. He kicked the ball and appeared as though he may have missed it wide left.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, NFL officials said the kick was good. It sparked a debate on social media over whether the officials made the correct call.

CBS’ rules analyst Gene Steratore explained that Fairbairn’s kick went over the outside edge of the upright. The kick couldn’t be reviewed, according to NFL rules.

Houston picked up the crucial point and was able to hold off the Colts the rest of the way for the win.

C.J. Stroud made his first start since being taken out with a concussion. He was 22-of-35 with 276 passing yards, an interception and two sacks.

RAMS STAR MAKES INCREDIBLE ONE-HANDED CATCH VS PANTHERS

Texans running back Nick Chubb had a touchdown to go along with 34 rushing yards. Woody Marks led Houston with 64 rushing yards.

Collins had five catches for 98 yards to go along with his rushing touchdown.

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, who was playing with a broken fibula, was 14-of-27 with 201 passing yards and two touchdown passes. His touchdown passes went to Alec Pierce and Tyler Warren.

Pierce led Indianapolis with four catches for 78 yards. Warren had three catches for 22 yards.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Houston’s win tightened the AFC South divisional race. The Jacksonville Jaguars jumped the Colts for first place in the division after a win over the Tennessee Titans and the Texans sit right behind both Jacksonville and Indianapolis.