©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Los Angeles Rams

Rams star makes incredible one-handed catch vs Panthers

Nacua finished with six catches for 72 yards, but the Panthers got the win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Puka Nacua's INSANE catch sets up Kyren Williams' 7-yard TD run, giving Rams lead over Panthers | NFL Highlights Video

Puka Nacua's INSANE catch sets up Kyren Williams' 7-yard TD run, giving Rams lead over Panthers | NFL Highlights

Puka Nacua's INSANE catch set up Kyren Williams' 7-yard TD run, giving the Los Angeles Rams' lead over the Carolina Panthers.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua made a highlight-reel catch on Sunday in the team’s Week 13 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams were driving down the field, trailing the Panthers by three points in the fourth quarter. The NFL MVP favorite found Nacua streaking down the sideline and being covered by cornerback Mike Jackson.

Puka Nacua somehow makes a catch

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua catches a pass over Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo)

Nacua got to the inside of Jackson and threw up his right hand. The ball appeared to stick to Nacua’s hand, and he came down with the one-handed catch. The Rams star’s grab went viral across social media as fans were hyped.

The Rams finished the drive with a touchdown from running back Kyren Williams from seven yards out. Los Angeles took the lead for a brief moment, but the Panthers answered back on their next drive and took the lead back.

Puka Nacua celebrates

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua celebrates after a catch against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina (Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo)

Stafford had two touchdown passes to Davante Adams at that moment. However, his streak of 28 consecutive touchdown passes without throwing an interception came to a screeching halt. He was intercepted twice in the game through three and a half quarters, including a Pick Six from Jackson.

Nacua finished with six catches for 72 yards.

Carolina won the game, 31-28.

Nacua came into the game leading the NFL in targets with 98. He had 80 catches for 947 yards as he eyed 1,000 yards receiving for the second time in his career.

Los Angeles was hoping to keep a stranglehold on the NFC, while Carolina hoped to take a step forward in the NFC South.

