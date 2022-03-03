NFL set to drop all COVID restrictions for 2022 season: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL plans to drop all of its COVID-19 restrictions going to the 2022 season, according to multiple reports.

The NFL and the NFLPA’s agreement is effective immediately, the NFL Network reported, citing a memo from the league office. It means there will be no more requirements for masks, COVID-tracking devices, surveillance testing or capacity limits unless mandated by the state the teams are in.

"Based on current encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols," the memo says.

"We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of players, coaches and staff, as we have throughout the pandemic."

NFL'S 2ND SEASON OF COVID JUST AS TRYING AS 1ST, MAYBE MORE

The NFL was the first of the major sports leagues in North America to complete a full season in 2020 when most of the country had to put their seasons on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the height of the pandemic, the league had to switch some games to Tuesdays and at one point an entire quarterback room was wiped out due to the league’s COVID violations. The emergence of the omicron variant in late 2021 also forced the NFL to tighten its rules again for the last few weeks of the year.