NFL changes Colin Kaepernick's status from 'retired' to 'UFA' on league site after backlash

The NFL came under fire Friday after listing former San Francisco 49ers’ Colin Kaepernick as “retired” on the league’s official website.

The former quarterback's girlfriend Nessa Diab took to Twitter to slam the league for “lying” and “claiming [Kapernick] retired.”

COLIN KAEPERNICK DONATES $100G TO CORONAVIRUS FUND FOR ‘DISPROPORTIONATELY DEVASTATED’ MINORITY GROUPS

“Colin did NOT retire. You cowards blackballed him bc [sic] he peacefully protested against police brutality. He’s a Superbowl QB & should be playing bc [sic] his stats show that,” she said in a tweet with a screenshot of Kapernick’s player profile page on the NFL’s website which, at the time, listed him as retired.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season. In 12 games that year, he had 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions.

The NFL later adjusted his status to “UFA,” or an undrafted free agent.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Thank you to everyone who held the [NFL] accountable for falsely reporting that Colin 'retired' on their website,” Diab said in a follow-up tweet.

“They heard you loud & clear bc [sic] the NFL put the accurate description that [Kaepernick] is a [sic] Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA). Tell them to stop denying him employment.”