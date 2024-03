Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Keenan Allen would not be a Chicago Bear had he taken a pay cut.

But when the Los Angeles Chargers approached the Pro Bowl receiver about the idea, he refused.

The Chargers were on the hook for $23.1 million with Allen — $18.1 million in non-guaranteed salary and a $5 million roster bonus.

But Allen didn't consider taking less money like ex-teammates Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack did.

"It really was no emotion. It was, ‘I’m not doing it,’" Allen said at his introductory press conference Saturday. "'I’m not doing it. I just came off my best season, so it’s not happening.'"

Despite missing four games, Allen's 108 receptions were a career best. He racked up 1,243 receiving yards and found the end zone seven times, earning his sixth Pro Bowl nod in seven seasons.

The Bears acquired Allen, taking on the cap hit for a fourth-round pick.

Allen's new quarterback will likely be Caleb Williams after Chicago traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday.

Los Angeles also released wide receiver Mike Williams this week, so it leaves them with Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston as their top two weapons on the outside. Austin Ekeler also left for the Washington Commanders in free agency.

It was a bad year for the Chargers. After making the playoffs in 2022, they fired head coach Brandon Staley midseason, and quarterback Justin Herbert was injured midway through the year.

Los Angeles has the fifth pick in next month's draft, and with Allen and Williams now gone, they are in line to take one of the top three wide receivers in Marvin Harrison, Rome Odunze or Malik Nabers.

Chicago, on the other hand, is presumably giving Williams a cast of top skill players, including receiver D.J. Moore, tight end Cole Kmet and recently signed running back D'Andre Swift.

In his first year in Chicago, Moore had the best season of his career, putting up career highs with 96 receptions, 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns. Kmet had a career high of 73 catches for 719 yards.

The Bears also have the ninth selection in this year's draft.