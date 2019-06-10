St. Louis newspaper mistakenly runs ads commemorating Blues' first-ever Stanley Cup title

A St. Louis newspaper jumped the gun Sunday and ran ads commemorating the St. Louis Blues’ Stanley Cup title win with one major issue – the Blues haven’t won anything just yet.

Subscribers of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch found the ads in the newspaper’s e-edition Sunday hours before Game 6 between the Blues and Boston Bruins started.

BRUINS BEAT BLUES 5-1, FORCING STANLEY CUP GAME 7

The newspaper released a statement apologizing for giving some readers a preview of what they were planning if the Blues were to win their first-ever Stanley Cup Final.

“In preparation for the outcome of the Stanley Cup Final, some of our readers got a sneak [peek] at what our advertisers are hoping to say to the Blues, the fans and St. Louis. We apologize for the sneak [peek] and hope to share their messages with everyone very soon!”

ST. LOUIS BLUES FACE CRITICISM FOR INCLUDING ENTERPRISE FLAG IN COLOR GUARD DURING NATIONAL ANTHEM

It’s the Blues first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1970. In that year, the Blues were swept by the Bruins. The Blues have made two other Stanley Cup Final appearances in which they were also swept.

To add insult to injury, the Bruins ended up defeating the Blues in Game 6 to force a Game 7.

The Bruins got goals from Karson Kuhlman, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Brandon Carlo and Zdeno Chara in the 5-1 route. The Blues only got a score from Ryan O’Reilly.

Game 7 between the Bruins and Blues will be played Wednesday in Boston. If the Bruins win, it would be their seventh Stanley Cup trophy and first since 2011.