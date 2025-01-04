New Orleans Saints donate $1 million to relief following terror attack near stadium

The New Orleans Saints have pledged to donate $1 million to relief efforts for the victims of the terror attack in the French Quarter on New Year's Day.

Fourteen people were killed, and dozens were left injured, after a man drove along Bourbon Street in a white pickup truck, donned with an ISIS flag, at dangerous speeds.

The French Quarter is less than two miles away from Caesars Superdome, where the Saints play their home games.

"Our community has experienced an unimaginable tragedy and our collective hearts are broken as we mourn for the victims and survivors on the New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans," Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. "As a league, our cities and teams compete at the highest levels of competition and share spirited rivalries. Our staffs and players work tirelessly towards achieving our goals and we share in victories and defeats.

"However, through football we are also united and we stand arm-in-arm against all forms of hatred. We will vanquish terror and fear with an unwavering resolve and purpose rooted in love, compassion and kindness. Our focus has always been on providing aid quickly and effectively, and we are grateful for the collaboration with both the Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF) and United Way to ensure that these funds reach those who need them most."

Because of the attack, the Sugar Bowl, which was played at the Saints' stadium, was postponed a day. The stadium was filled with heightened security, but that did not stop fans from packing the house anyway.

After the national anthem, chants of "USA!" rang out from the crowd - a moment of silence for the victims preceded the anthem.

The Saints played their final home game of the season back on Dec. 29. They will wrap up their season in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers.

