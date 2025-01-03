Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown wants changes to NFL playoff format ahead of game for top seed

This will be the first time a 14-win team will be a wild card

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
For the first time in NFL history, a 14-win team will have to settle for a wild-card spot in the NFL playoffs.

The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, both 14-2, will face off Sunday night for both the NFC North crown and the top seed in the conference.

The loser will fall to the fifth seed in the bracket with the top wild-card spot despite a 14-win season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown runs for a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Detroit Nov. 17, 2024  (Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It wouldn't be the first playoff seeding oddity. There have been 7-9 teams who have won divisions, which means they automatically hosted playoff games.

But with his team in danger of losing just three games but not being at home on wild-card weekend, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown says the format needs to be revamped.

"It's crazy. I think the rule should be changed," St. Brown told reporters this week. "Obviously, if you win the division, you should obviously make a playoff spot, but having a 14-win team having to go on the road is kind of crazy. But I guess I don't make the rules."

Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates a 9-yard touchdown reception with fans during the second half Nov. 17, 2024, in Detroit.  (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The NFL and MLB have similar formats in which top seeds get a bye, and all division winners have home-field advantage in the first round. The NBA seeds based on standings in the conference regardless of division, while the NHL does a combination of conference and division standings but with no byes.

St. Brown says his team has nothing to worry about anyway.

"Either way, I think we'll be fine. Whether it's going on the road or having a bye week and playing at home, we're built for either or," he said.

Amon-Ra St. Brown catches touchdown

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown catches a pass in front of Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon to score a touchdown during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. (Jeff Hanisch/USA Today)

The Lions and Vikings kick off in Detroit Sunday. The Packers, also in the NFC North, sit at 11-5 and are the sixth seed heading into the weekend.

