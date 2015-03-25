New coach Andy Reid filling Chiefs with playbook in anticipation of mandatory minicamp

Andy Reid is willing to admit he is overloading the Kansas City Chiefs with as much information as he possibly can ahead of the team's mandatory minicamp next week.

Reid said after wrapping up three weeks of voluntary workouts Friday that the idea is to give them as much of the playbook as possible.

Even though the team has only been together a short time, Reid said there's already enough of the offense and defense installed that the Chiefs couldn't possibly use everything in a game.

Running back Jamaal Charles left Friday's practice after getting a toe of his right foot stepped on. The Pro Bowl running back was taken for precautionary X-rays.