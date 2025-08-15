Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sports

Little League World Series ace's lightning-fast pitches overpower hitters

12-year-old Lin Chin-Tse's lights-out pitching fueled Chinese Taipei's win over Mexico

By Chantz Martin Fox News
The 2025 Little League World Series is in full swing. 

Chinese Taipei and Mexico met Thursday. 

While Chinese Taipei earned a 3-0 win over Mexico to advance in the international bracket, much of the conversation after the game centered on a rare pitching feat.

Lin Chin-Tse celebrates

Taiwan's Lin Chin-Tse, right, celebrates with manager Lai Min-Nan, left, after hitting a home run against Mexico during the first inning of the Little League World Series, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)

Lin Chin-Tse, a 12-year-old right-hander, threw a couple of pitches that the radar clocked at an eye-popping speed. He threw consecutive pitches over 80 mph.

VENEZUELAN LITTLE LEAGUE TEAM UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE IN WORLD SERIES AFTER VISA DENIAL

The back-to-back fastballs clocked in at a whopping 82 mph.

Lin Chin-Tse pitches

Lin Chin-Tse pitches against Mexico during the first inning at the Little League World Series Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Caleb Craig)

In other notable LLWS pitching outings, South Dakota's Maxen Snoozy's pitch count eclipsed 80 in a win over Pennsylvania Thursday.

Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Team introductions before the Little League World Series championship game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

South Dakota and South Carolina both earned a spot in the U.S. bracket quarterfinals. 

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

