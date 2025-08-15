Little League World Series ace's lightning-fast pitches overpower hitters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2025 Little League World Series is in full swing.

Chinese Taipei and Mexico met Thursday.

While Chinese Taipei earned a 3-0 win over Mexico to advance in the international bracket, much of the conversation after the game centered on a rare pitching feat.

Lin Chin-Tse, a 12-year-old right-hander, threw a couple of pitches that the radar clocked at an eye-popping speed. He threw consecutive pitches over 80 mph.

VENEZUELAN LITTLE LEAGUE TEAM UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE IN WORLD SERIES AFTER VISA DENIAL

The back-to-back fastballs clocked in at a whopping 82 mph.

In other notable LLWS pitching outings, South Dakota's Maxen Snoozy's pitch count eclipsed 80 in a win over Pennsylvania Thursday.

South Dakota and South Carolina both earned a spot in the U.S. bracket quarterfinals.

