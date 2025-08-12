Bradley Beal reveals motivation behind leaving Suns in favor of Clippers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Last month, Bradley Beal's tumultuous run with the Phoenix Suns ended.

The three-time NBA All-Star agreed to a buyout. As part of the agreement, Beal returned $13.9 million out of the $110 million on the final two years of his contract with the Suns, ESPN reported in July.

Beal then agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Beal's tenure was largely defined by his time away from the basketball court due to injury, while his discontent with the team also became a theme. But this week, Beal finally shared some details as to what led to his decision to join the Clippers.

"I need a ring. I need a ring. I want one bad," Beal told KMOV news. "New environment, but a hungry environment, too. I’m definitely excited for the opportunity to go win."

While the Clippers have never won an NBA Finals or a conference title, the team has been competitive for more than a decade. The franchise has advanced to the postseason in 11 of the last 13 seasons.

However, seven of those playoff runs resulted in first round exits. The Clippers did reach the Western Conference Finals in 2021, but were ultimately eliminated by the Suns.

This isn't the first time Beal has shared his hopes of competing for an NBA title. In March, Beal told ESPN that if he ultimately left Phoenix, he preferred to land with a contender.

"I enjoy the game, man," Beal said at the time. "This game is fun. I try not to let nobody take the joy out of it for me. It’s very hard. It’s hard. We’re all human beings, man. We have every right to shut down. We have every right to question what’s going on. You have every right to say, ‘Why me?’ But I feel like that just drags you down a little bit more than you need."

Beal appeared in 53 games in each of his two seasons with the Suns. The guard now joins a Clipper roster that features James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and recently added Brooke Lopez and John Collins. Chris Paul also agreed to return to Los Angeles this offseason.

