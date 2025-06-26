Nets first-round pick Danny Wolf politely corrects mom in TV interview after harmless flub

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the mother of Brooklyn Nets first-round draft pick Danny Wolf, the details didn’t matter.

Nets fans might disagree.

The Michigan forward was drafted by the Nets with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft Wednesday night in New York — at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, to be exact.

But Wolf’s mom, Tina, appeared to miss that distinction when celebrating her son’s accomplishment during a live interview with ESPN.

"We are so excited to go to New York. It was what he wanted, and it happened," she said, filled with emotion as her son subtly tried to correct her, mouthing "Brooklyn" to her twice.

The polite correction was to ensure fans knew Wolf was excited to be a member of the Nets, not their in-state rival, the New York Knicks, a harmless flub.

The Nets were busy Wednesday night, picking up five players in the first round.

BYU’s Egor Demin was selected as their first pick at No. 8, followed by Frenchman Nolan Traoré at No. 19, Germany’s Ben Saraf at No. 26 and Wolf, who averaged 13.2 points, 3.6 assists and a team-best 9.7 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Wolverines.

The Nets also received the rights to swingman Drake Powell from the Atlanta Hawks, who was selected 22nd overall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.