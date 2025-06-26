Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NBA Draft

Nets first-round pick Danny Wolf politely corrects mom in TV interview after harmless flub

Wolf was drafted out of Michigan with the No. 27 overall pick

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
For the mother of Brooklyn Nets first-round draft pick Danny Wolf, the details didn’t matter. 

Nets fans might disagree. 

The Michigan forward was drafted by the Nets with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft Wednesday night in New York — at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, to be exact. 

Danny Wolf shakes hands Adam Silver

Danny Wolf shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 27th by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA Draft Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

But Wolf’s mom, Tina, appeared to miss that distinction when celebrating her son’s accomplishment during a live interview with ESPN. 

"We are so excited to go to New York. It was what he wanted, and it happened," she said, filled with emotion as her son subtly tried to correct her, mouthing "Brooklyn" to her twice. 

The polite correction was to ensure fans knew Wolf was excited to be a member of the Nets, not their in-state rival, the New York Knicks, a harmless flub. 

Danny Wolf hugs family

Danny Wolf reacts after being selected 24th by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA Draft Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NBA COMMISSIONER ADAM SILVER FACES HECKLING OVER MAVERICKS RIGGING ALLEGATIONS ON DRAFT NIGHT

The Nets were busy Wednesday night, picking up five players in the first round. 

BYU’s Egor Demin was selected as their first pick at No. 8, followed by Frenchman Nolan Traoré at No. 19, Germany’s Ben Saraf at No. 26 and Wolf, who averaged 13.2 points, 3.6 assists and a team-best 9.7 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Wolverines. 

Danny Wolf walks off the stage

Danny Wolf walks off the stage after being selected 27th by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA Draft Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Nets also received the rights to swingman Drake Powell from the Atlanta Hawks, who was selected 22nd overall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.