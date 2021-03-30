NBA reporter Shams Charania joins Carmelo Anthony's educational video platform

NBA reporter Shams Charania teamed up with an educational platform, along with other NBA and WNBA stars, to offer training sessions in the sports media industry.

Charania, who works for The Athletic and Stadium, launched the courses on Through The Lens.

"For me, whoever my subject is, it comes down to building that relationship," Charania said in a news release Monday. "Learn what it takes: it’s an ever going quest of knowledge about how to handle yourself, people, stories. It’s the concept of life. It’s finding what you’re passionate about and creating your opportunities."

Charania joins Cari Champion as broadcast journalists who offer training sessions on the platform. There are 14 courses the reporter offers. NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Trae Young and WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Sabrina Ionescu are among the athletes on the platform as well.

Anthony is the owner and co-founder of the platform. The Portland Trail Blazers forward founded the website in 2020 with Alex Bazzell, a talented NBA and WNBA skills coach.

"It's time we give everyone a true behind the scenes look at what it really takes to get to the top," Anthony wrote on his Instagram in December upon the platform's launch.

"This is the first basketball educational platform taught directly by NBA/WNBA players and industry professionals. We're giving away all our secrets and helping mentor those that will come after us."

Through The Lens describes itself as a subscription-based educational video platform "differentiated by its prioritization of gender balance across its star-studded talent roster."

Fans of the NBA or journalism could subscribe to the platform for $90 for individual lessons and $150 for all-access.

Charania has worked for the Chicago Tribune, Yahoo Sports and RealGM in the past.