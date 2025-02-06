NBA player Dennis Schroder included in reported major deal after wild 'modern slavery' claim

NBA guard Dennis Schroder was included in a blockbuster trade on Wednesday night that saw Jimmy Butler go from the Miami Heat to the Golden State Warriors, according to multiple reports.

Schroder will reportedly be moved to the Utah Jazz as part of a multi-team trade that also included the Detroit Pistons. The guard’s inclusion of the deal came after he compared the trade deadline to "modern slavery."

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

He made the eyebrow-raising remarks in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, lamenting the lack of the control a player has on where they’re going in such deals.

"It’s like modern slavery," he told the network. "It’s modern slavery at the end of the day. Everybody can decide where you’re going, even if you have a contract. Yeah, of course, we make a lot of money and we can feed our families, but at the end of the day if they say, ‘You’re not coming to work tomorrow, you’re going over there,’ they can decide that. They got to change that a little bit.

"But still grateful that we’re here and that we can live this every single day. I think everybody who’s in here is blessed. But if you really think about it, it is kind of crazy that the organization can tell you, ‘We want you to be team-first, but you’re going over there.’ It’s a lot."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Schroder added that control being out of the players’ hands and left to the NBA owners is something the guard wanted the league to eventually figure out. The veteran was already traded earlier in the season from the Brooklyn Nets to the Warriors. The latest reported trade would be the sixth time he’s been traded in his career.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr suggested the trade deadline be moved to the All-Star break as his rotations were thrown off with the trade before their game.

"I think the league should consider making the trade deadline at the All-Star break just so you don’t have to face these games where guys are getting traded half an hour before a game and you’re trying to process the emotions and trying to win a game," Kerr said. "I don't know if it's possible."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.