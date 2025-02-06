Expand / Collapse search
NBA

NBA player Dennis Schroder included in reported major deal after wild 'modern slavery' claim

Schroder made the remarks while he was with the Golden State Warriors

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
NBA guard Dennis Schroder was included in a blockbuster trade on Wednesday night that saw Jimmy Butler go from the Miami Heat to the Golden State Warriors, according to multiple reports.

Schroder will reportedly be moved to the Utah Jazz as part of a multi-team trade that also included the Detroit Pistons. The guard’s inclusion of the deal came after he compared the trade deadline to "modern slavery."

Dennis Schroder dribbles the ball

Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder, #71, brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

He made the eyebrow-raising remarks in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, lamenting the lack of the control a player has on where they’re going in such deals.

"It’s like modern slavery," he told the network. "It’s modern slavery at the end of the day. Everybody can decide where you’re going, even if you have a contract. Yeah, of course, we make a lot of money and we can feed our families, but at the end of the day if they say, ‘You’re not coming to work tomorrow, you’re going over there,’ they can decide that. They got to change that a little bit.

"But still grateful that we’re here and that we can live this every single day. I think everybody who’s in here is blessed. But if you really think about it, it is kind of crazy that the organization can tell you, ‘We want you to be team-first, but you’re going over there.’ It’s a lot."

Dennis Schroder goes up for a shot

Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder, #71, shoots against Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh, #28, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Schroder added that control being out of the players’ hands and left to the NBA owners is something the guard wanted the league to eventually figure out. The veteran was already traded earlier in the season from the Brooklyn Nets to the Warriors. The latest reported trade would be the sixth time he’s been traded in his career.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr suggested the trade deadline be moved to the All-Star break as his rotations were thrown off with the trade before their game.

"I think the league should consider making the trade deadline at the All-Star break just so you don’t have to face these games where guys are getting traded half an hour before a game and you’re trying to process the emotions and trying to win a game," Kerr said. "I don't know if it's possible."

Steve Kerr points

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.