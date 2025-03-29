NBA great Shaquille O'Neal's son Shaqir leaving Florida A&M and transferring again: report

Shaqir O’Neal, the son of basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has made a big decision about his basketball future.

Shaqir is leaving Florida A&M and entering the NCAA transfer portal, On3 reported.

The junior forward averaged 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during the 2024-25 season with the Rattlers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

If he does transfer, O'Neal would finish his career in Tallahassee having started 17 of 29 games.

BROOME, AUBURN FLEX THEIR MUSCLES IN SWEET 16 WIN OVER MICHIGAN

This wouldn't be the first time in O'Neal's college basketball career he's switched schools. He transferred to Florida A&M after a two-year stint at Texas Southern.

O'Neal appeared in 41 games during his time with the Tigers, starting in two games. He was listed as a three-star high school recruit, according to his bio on Florida A&M's athletics website.

Basketball runs deep in the O'Neal family.

Shaq won four NBA championships and was a 15-time All-Star during his storied career. His other son, Shaereef, played at UCLA and LSU before a stint in the NBA G League.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2023, Shaq's youngest child, Me'Arah O'Neal, signed her national letter of intent to play for the Florida Gators. She made her debut with Florida during the 2024-25 season and recorded a career-high 19 points in a game against Arkansas in February.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.