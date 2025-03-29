Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

College Basketball

NBA great Shaquille O'Neal's son Shaqir leaving Florida A&M and transferring again: report

Shaqir transferred to Florida A&M after a two-year stint at Texas Southern

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Shaqir O’Neal, the son of basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has made a big decision about his basketball future. 

Shaqir is leaving Florida A&M and entering the NCAA transfer portal, On3 reported

The junior forward averaged 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during the 2024-25 season with the Rattlers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shaqir O'Neal

Florida A&M Rattlers forward Shaqir O'Neal against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024. (Morgan Tencza/Imagn Images)

If he does transfer, O'Neal would finish his career in Tallahassee having started 17 of 29 games.

BROOME, AUBURN FLEX THEIR MUSCLES IN SWEET 16 WIN OVER MICHIGAN

This wouldn't be the first time in O'Neal's college basketball career he's switched schools. He transferred to Florida A&M after a two-year stint at Texas Southern.

Trevin Knell

Trevin Knell (21) of the Brigham Young Cougars pressures Shaqir O'Neal (8) of the Florida A&M Rattlers as he drives to the basket during the first half of a game at the Marriott Center Dec. 20, 2024, in Provo, Utah. (Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

O'Neal appeared in 41 games during his time with the Tigers, starting in two games. He was listed as a three-star high school recruit, according to his bio on Florida A&M's athletics website.

Basketball runs deep in the O'Neal family. 

Shaq signs basketball

Shaquille O'Neal smiles before a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers as part of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Dec. 7, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.  (Mike Kirschbaum/NBAE via Getty Images)

Shaq won four NBA championships and was a 15-time All-Star during his storied career. His other son, Shaereef, played at UCLA and LSU before a stint in the NBA G League.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2023, Shaq's youngest child, Me'Arah O'Neal, signed her national letter of intent to play for the Florida Gators. She made her debut with Florida during the 2024-25 season and recorded a career-high 19 points in a game against Arkansas in February.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.