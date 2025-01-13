Florida's 7-foot-9 center meets Shaq in epic video: 'Pick on someone your own size'

There are not too many basketball players taller than Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, but the Los Angeles Lakers legend may have met his match in a recent social media video.

O’Neal posted a TikTok skit onto his account on Saturday. He was seen arguing with a man shorter than him and then turning around to find the 7-foot, 9-inch tall Florida Gators center Olivier Rioux standing behind him.

"Pick on someone your own size," O’Neal captioned the video.

Rioux made O’Neal look like a guard instead of a dominating center. The 15-time All-Star was listed at 7-foot-1 during his playing days.

Rioux was considered to be the world’s tallest teenager when he committed to Florida. Rioux was the Guinness World Record holder for tallest teenager, standing at 7 feet, 5 inches as a 15-year-old. He stood 6 feet, 1 inch at age 8; 6 feet, 11 inches by sixth grade; and reached 7 feet during the summer before entering seventh grade.

Rioux has since had another growth spurt, gaining four inches in the last two years, according to Ball Is Life.

Rioux said previously he wears a size 20 shoe on his Instagram bio. He says his older brother is 6 feet, 9 inches; his dad is 6 feet, 8 inches; and his mom is 6 feet, 1 inch. He played high school ball at the IMG Academy and was a three-star prospect.

The Canadian has yet to appear in a game for the Gators, as he decided to redshirt his freshman year.

