Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

NBA subjects fans attending Clippers-Wizards game to video message from Chinese ambassador

The NBA has been under the microscope over its ties to China

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

On Tuesday, fans in Washington attending the Wizards vs. Clippers matchup were treated to a warm greeting from a Chinese government official leading up to tipoff.

Known for their ties to China, which has grown contentious on and off the court, the NBA treated its fans to several traditional Chinese New Year festivities.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Amir Coffey #7 of the LA Clippers drives to the basket against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on January 25, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Amir Coffey #7 of the LA Clippers drives to the basket against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on January 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang was introduced on screen, praising the strong connection between the Association and the Chinese market.

The theme of the Wizards’ home game was promoted under the banner of CNY but was met with criticism for its simplification of the Lunar New Year festival that spans across East and Southeast Asian countries.

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards talks with official Sean Wright #4 during the game against the LA Clippers at Capital One Arena on January 25, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards talks with official Sean Wright #4 during the game against the LA Clippers at Capital One Arena on January 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Prior to tipoff, the festivities included a recreation of the United States national anthem using a pipa, a traditional Chinese-style lute.

The website for theEmbassy of the People’s Republic of Chinahighlighted the event as "Chinese Cultural Night" and spoke on the promotion of Chinese tradition from Capital One Arena in Washington.

"The Arena was rich in Chinese culture atmosphere, and the event is filled with festive elements of the Chinese New Year," noted the message.

Chinese ambassador to the United States Qin Gang makes statement at an online symposium jointly held by Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in the US to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911, on October 13, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Chinese ambassador to the United States Qin Gang makes statement at an online symposium jointly held by Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in the US to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911, on October 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Chen Mengtong/China News Service via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Wizards infamously blew a 35-point lead to the Clippers that evening, 116-115.

Follow along on Twitter:@AlejandroAveela