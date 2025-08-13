NASCAR's Connor Zilisch ironically deemed 'fall risk' after Victory Lane tumble causes broken collarbone

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch was still in the hospital on Tuesday as he recovered from a broken collarbone suffered in a fall in Victory Lane over the weekend.

He appeared to get a good laugh after he showed off an ironic wristband he received from nurses. The yellow band read, "Fall Risk."

"The bracelet I got in the hospital this morning bc of anesthesia. Can’t make this stuff up," he wrote in post on X.

Separately, he provided an update on how his recovery was going.

"Wanted to give everyone a quick update," he wrote on X. "Had surgery on my collarbone this morning to get a plate and screws to help with the healing process.

"Been a tough few days for me mentally, but all the love you guys have shown has certainly helped. Thank you."

The tumble occurred following his sixth win of the 2025 season. This time, it was at Watkins Glen International in New York. He climbed onto the roof of his No. 88 to celebrate the win. He slipped after his left foot caught in the driver’s side window netting, and he tumbled onto the asphalt.

Zilisch was set to race in the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday at Watkins Glen. Trackhouse Racing withdrew the No. 87 that he was set to compete in. His next Xfinity Series start is scheduled for August 22 at Daytona International Speedway.

He missed a race earlier this season at Texas Motor Speedway after sustaining a back injury during a crash at Talladega Superspeedway. He’s recorded 11 consecutive top-five finishes and five wins since his return, and won four out of the last five races.

He’s currently seven points ahead of Justin Allgaier in the drivers’ standings. The 19-year-old has 12 top-five finishes and 14 top-10 finishes this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.