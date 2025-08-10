NASCAR driver Connor Zilisch breaks collarbone after hard fall in Victory Lane

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch took a tough tumble on Saturday as he celebrated a victory at Watkins Glen International in New York – his sixth win of the 2025 season.

Zilisch climbed onto the roof of his No. 88 to celebrate the win. He slipped after his left foot caught in the driver’s side window netting and he tumbled onto the asphalt.

He wrote on social media that he suffered a broken collarbone.

"Thank you everybody for reaching out today," Zilisch posted on C. "I’m out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse."

Zilisch was set to race in the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday at Watkins Glen. Trackhouse Racing withdrew the No. 87 that he was set to compete in. His next Xfinity Series start is scheduled for Aug. 22 at Daytona International Speedway.

He missed a race earlier this season at Texas Motor Speedway after sustaining a back injury during a crash at Talladega Superspeedway. He’s recorded 11 consecutive top-five finishes and five wins since his return, and won four out of the last five races.

He’s currently seven points ahead of Justin Allgaier in the drivers’ standings. The 19-year-old has 12 top-five finishes and 14 top-10 finishes this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.