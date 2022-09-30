Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
Published

NASCAR's Alex Bowman says he will miss Talladega

Bowman will not be driving the No. 48 Chevrolet at Talladega on Sunday

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Driver Alex Bowman said his concussion-like symptoms will keep him out of the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race.

Bowman was set to participate in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega on Sunday.

Alex Bowman crashed his car into the wall on lap 98 of 334 of the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday.

Alex Bowman crashed his car into the wall on lap 98 of 334 of the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday.

Bowman made the announcement Thursday on social media.

"After undergoing medical evaluation due to concussion-like symptoms, I will not be driving the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet in Talladega," Bowman said. "I’m disappointed but know my health is the number one priority. I am committed to follow all medical guidance to ensure I can return to competition as soon as possible."

Bowman greets fans during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday.

Bowman greets fans during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Bowman crashed his car into the wall last Sunday on lap 98 of 334 at Texas Motor Speedway. While Bowman was able to finish the race, he was evaluated on Thursday by physicians, which has resulted in him missing the race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday. 

Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports will fill in for Bowman at this weekend’s race. 

NASCAR has granted the request by Hendrick Motorsports for a postseason waiver, meaning that Bowman will more than likely have to win at Charlotte Roval next weekend in order to advance to the Round of 8 playoff race.

NASCAR has granted the request by Hendrick Motorsports for a postseason waiver, meaning that Bowman will more than likely have to win at Charlotte Roval next weekend in order to advance to the Round of 8 playoff race. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.