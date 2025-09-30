Expand / Collapse search
NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick's 4-month-old son hospitalized after 'showing signs of heart failure'

'I knew what was going on was something bigger,' Alexa Reddick said in a social media post

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
The 4-month-old son of NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick is in a cardiovascular intensive care unit in North Carolina after showing signs of "heart failure," Reddick’s wife revealed in a social media post over the weekend. 

Alexa Reddick shared the health update in a post on Instagram on Sunday. 

Tyler Reddick answers questions

 Tyler Reddick answers questions from the media during NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 27, 2025. (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

"After a run around for months with the pediatrician's office, I knew what was going on was something bigger. Always trust your mom gut. Our sweet Rookie was showing signs of heart failure that were being missed."

She continued, "Please, please pray for this sweet guy that God heals his heart. With God, Rookie, and his amazing doctors here at Levine’s I believe He can. We are in the cardiovascular ICU while we get some answers and work on improving heart function. I usually don’t share our personal lives, but I’m hoping you take the time to pray for him today."

The couple’s son, their second child born in May, remained in the hospital. Alexa Reddick shared more positive updates on Monday.

Tyler Reddick talks with Ryan Blaney

Tyler Reddick, driver of the (45) The Beast Toyota, and Ryan Blaney, driver of the (12) Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford, talk backstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sept. 28, 2025. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

"Came off oxygen today, got some answers & perked right up after a transfusion!" she wrote in a post shared to Instagram Stories. 

"He’s saying thank you all for your prayers & kind messages," she added in another story post. 

Reddick raced Sunday at Kansas Speedway in a pivotal NASCAR playoff race, where he placed seventh. 

Tyler Reddick looks on during pre-race

Tyler Reddick, driver of the (45) Xfinity Mobile Toyota, looks on during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, on June 15, 2025, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

He now faces playoff elimination heading into next Sunday’s race. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

