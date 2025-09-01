Expand / Collapse search
US Open Tennis

Naomi Osaka dominates Coco Gauff in straight sets to reach US Open quarterfinals

Osaka advances to first Grand Slam quarterfinal since winning Australian Open in 2021

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Coco Gauff’s run at the 2025 U.S. Open has ended, and it was Naomi Osaka, the Japanese star who won the tournament in 2018 and 2020, who made it happen. 

Osaka, who famously defeated Serena Williams to capture the title in 2018, was playing like she has in the past to reach the top of the women’s singles rankings, defeating Gauff in dominant fashion, 6-3, 6-2, to advance to the quarterfinals in Flushing, New York. 

The No. 23-ranked women’s singles player got off to a roaring start, breaking Gauff in the opening game and continuing to roll from there. 

Naomi Osaka backhand at US Open

Naomi Osaka (JPN) hits to Coco Gauff (USA) (not pictured) on day nine of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 1, 2025. (Robert Deutsch/Imagn Images)

Gauff struggled to break Osaka herself, as the latter never once faced a break point on her serve throughout the match. Gauff finished the match with an uncharacteristic 33 unforced errors, which ultimately put her in a rut that Osaka took advantage of.

"I was super locked in," Osaka said on the court after her match. "I felt like everyone wanted to watch a really great match and I hope that’s what you got."

This is Osaka’s first trip to the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam since she won the Australian Open in 2021. She has dealt with mental health struggles in the past, bravely speaking up about them while taking a break from the sport as a result. 

Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff hug at net

Naomi Osaka hugs Coco Gauff after defeating her at the 2025 U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York on Sept 1, 2025.  (Robert Deutsch/Imagn Images)

Osaka also gave birth to her daughter, Shai, in 2023, which led to an absence from the court. 

Osaka addressed the crowd on Monday, saying that she was trying hard not to cry because of how much she loves playing in front of them. 

"Honestly, I have so much fun out here. I was telling everyone, literally, I was out here in the stands two months after giving birth to my daughter and I was watching Coco. I just really wanted an opportunity to come out here and play. This is my favorite court in the world and it means so much to be back here."

Naomi Osaka reacts after point at US Open

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after defeating Daria Kasatkina of Australia following their Women's Singles Third Round match on Day Seven of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 30, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Osaka and Gauff share a friendship even when they’re pit against each other on the court. But it is Osaka moving on to face No. 11 Karolína Muchová in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

