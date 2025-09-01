Naomi Osaka dominates Coco Gauff in straight sets to reach US Open quarterfinals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Coco Gauff’s run at the 2025 U.S. Open has ended, and it was Naomi Osaka, the Japanese star who won the tournament in 2018 and 2020, who made it happen.

Osaka, who famously defeated Serena Williams to capture the title in 2018, was playing like she has in the past to reach the top of the women’s singles rankings, defeating Gauff in dominant fashion, 6-3, 6-2, to advance to the quarterfinals in Flushing, New York.

The No. 23-ranked women’s singles player got off to a roaring start, breaking Gauff in the opening game and continuing to roll from there.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gauff struggled to break Osaka herself, as the latter never once faced a break point on her serve throughout the match. Gauff finished the match with an uncharacteristic 33 unforced errors, which ultimately put her in a rut that Osaka took advantage of.

"I was super locked in," Osaka said on the court after her match. "I felt like everyone wanted to watch a really great match and I hope that’s what you got."

COCO GAUFF FIRES BACK AT CRITICS QUESTIONING HER GLAM TENNIS LOOKS AT US OPEN: 'I'M A HUMAN'

This is Osaka’s first trip to the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam since she won the Australian Open in 2021. She has dealt with mental health struggles in the past, bravely speaking up about them while taking a break from the sport as a result.

Osaka also gave birth to her daughter, Shai, in 2023, which led to an absence from the court.

Osaka addressed the crowd on Monday, saying that she was trying hard not to cry because of how much she loves playing in front of them.

"Honestly, I have so much fun out here. I was telling everyone, literally, I was out here in the stands two months after giving birth to my daughter and I was watching Coco. I just really wanted an opportunity to come out here and play. This is my favorite court in the world and it means so much to be back here."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Osaka and Gauff share a friendship even when they’re pit against each other on the court. But it is Osaka moving on to face No. 11 Karolína Muchová in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.