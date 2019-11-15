Myles Garrett brawl: Browns star finds some allies as fight fallout ensues

Myles Garrett’s brawl with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has not seen a ton of people defending the Cleveland Browns defensive end for hitting his opponent with his own helmet.

But Chicago Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks appeared to come out in support of Garrett in a tweet Friday, hours after the brawl ensued at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

“If you don’t wanna get hit with your own helmet don’t run up,” Hicks wrote.

He was immediately chastised for his tweet.

While Garrett has been repeatedly blasted for hitting Rudolph in the head, the Steelers quarterback also received some flak. Video appeared to show Rudolph grabbing at Garrett’s helmet on the ground after he was hit.

After the game, Garrett admitted he lost his composure and he said he regretted his actions.

“I lost my cool and I regret it,” Garrett said. “It’s going to come back to hurt our team. The guys who jumped into the scrum, I appreciate my team having my back, but it never should have gotten to that point.”

Rudolph called the play “bush league.”

“I thought it was pretty cowardly and bush league,” he said. “I’m not going to back down from any bully. I felt like I had a bone to pick with him. I appreciate the line always having my back, but I was angry.”

Garrett is expected to face a fine and suspension over the fight.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.